It has been four years since the first edition of the GTBank Food and Drink festival, and every edition after the first has been bigger and better: featuring more vendors, more renowned masterclass facilitators and more food enthusiasts from around the world.

This year’s Food and Drink Festival will be the fourth edition in four years and as proof of GTBank’s commitment in stepping it up a notch every year, the event will hold for four full days.

So, if you are a lover of food, and are enamored by the togetherness it inspires, then join us at the GTBank Food and Drink Festival and make the FOURTH one to remember.

Date: Sunday, April 28th – Wednesday, May 1st, 2019.

Venue: Plot 1-3, Walter Carrington Drive, Oniru, Lagos.

See you soon!

This is a featured post