It’s a resolution war! Experience a cinematic experience like no other at viva cinemas

Operating in 5 major Nigerian cities and situated within world-class shopping malls at each location, Ilorin, Ibadan, Ota, Enugu and Lagos – VIVA understands the thrill and excitement that a vibrant blend of retail, leisure & entertainment provides.

Having a total of 20 screens and a 3,000 seating capacity across its 5 locations. VIVA currently holds between 17-25% market share of screens occupancy across Nigeria. And with great expansion plans over the next few years to several cities in Nigeria and across West Africa, it’s betting on itself to achieve even greater success.

VIVA offers an amazing mix of experiences designed to treat viewers to great moments each time and every time, as movie goers can indulge in an immersive cinema experience choosing from a wide variety of Nollywood, Hollywood and Bollywood blockbuster titles.

Since 2015, VIVA Cinemas is the first & only exhibitor in Nigeria to utilize the 4K cinema projectors which offers the only 4K projection solution that delights audiences to incredible picture & sound clarity in 2D and silky smooth, lifelike 3D images.

4K resolution is an incredible improvement over standard high definition. For a 16:9 ratio, 4K contains almost four times the pixels of HD. This means a clearer more detailed image. The higher pixel count also allows for closer viewing by the audience without loss in quality of the content on the screen.

Following a brief demo of the tech-advanced projector,....Speaking about the VIVA 4k technology, VIVA CEO Heri Ntimizi states that “On a bigger screen, the 4K image is simply better, so much so that some people who’ve witnessed a long-distance shot rendered in 4K have mistaken it for glasses-free 3D! The larger the screen, the more 4K is required due to the inevitable pixel enlargement. At VIVA Cinemas, we like to ensure definition is maintained and at aminimal viewing cost."

Theatre-goers are becoming more discerning and well-educated now when it comes to fundamental questions of brightness and resolution on the screen, and with our innovative systems, we’re unlocking the true power of visual fidelity and quality in the cinematic experience. Asides the movie experience within our screens, our teams across our cinemas are committed to creating thrilling entertainment & leisure destinations that teleport our visitors from their everyday lives into an extraordinary world of magic. "

In addition to blockbuster releases, across all its locations VIVA Cinemas service offering includes corporate and private group bookings, tailored advertising & experiential events in collaboration with partner brands, alternative content such as theatre, the performing arts, comedy shows and other live events with Coca Cola as their leading partner.

The VIVA brand’s ethos are innovation in technology, excellent service and an optimal customer experience; the blend of retail and entertainment as the brand is deliberately located within shopping centres in each of its locations; as well as an extensive customer, community and stakeholder engagement.

Operating in 5 major Nigerian cities;Lagos, Ibadan, Ilorin, Enugu, Ota and situated within world-class shopping malls at each location, VIVA offers an amazing mix of experiences designed to treat you to great moments any day as you indulge in an immersive cinema experience choosing from a wide variety of Nollywood, Hollywood and Bollywood blockbuster movies.

