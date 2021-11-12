It's a creamtastic November at Cold Stone Creamery

Pulse Nigeria

What more can one ask for when it comes to enjoying ice cream scoops that set your tastebuds on a rich experience? November is shaping up to be creamtastic with Cold Stone, and we are most certainly here for each yummy treat with every scoop.

Cold Stone Creamery has got some new and juicy deals for November - with excitement galore for “Black Friday" going on every Friday of the month. All deals are exceptionally well selected for every Friday of November, going for as low as N3000.

Enjoy these offers when you visit the closest store or order via website www.coldstonecreamery.ng and the Cold Stone App for free delivery with 30% discount off on Like it and Love it cups purchased online from the 3rd to the 30th of November.

The usual and everyone's favourite is the national BOGOF (Buy one get one free), a top list menu running on the 17th of November 2021. The Love it deal and Like it deal would be available till the 30th of November at pocket-friendly prices for as low as N2500 to N3000.

For more fun, you can go into any Cold Stone Creamery store to have any of these flavours. Kindly check out and follow on Facebook and Instagram @coldstonecreamery_nigeria for more information.

