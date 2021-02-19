With the pandemic significantly changing the way the world works, the internet has become a much busier place. Unfortunately, this also means it has become an even more risky place.

Internet hackers and fraudsters are continuously trying to find new and improved ways to steal sensitive information from internet users. To help you stay protected, we’ve put together five essential safety precautions to take while using the internet.

1. Keep Your Device Software Up To Date

One very important detail in keeping yourself unsusceptible on the internet is updating your system software and applications as often as new updates are available. Updates usually come with a fix to security vulnerabilities and bugs that were present in the previous version.

Outdated operating systems and applications may leave a crack in the security detail of your device and make you more vulnerable to hackers on the internet.

2. Take Caution When Using Public Open Wi-fi

Who doesn’t love free wifi! We’re all happy to hop on a free wi-fi network at a restaurant, hotel, etc. and download the latest installment of our favourite Netflix show. Well, what you should know also is that cybercriminals also love public networks, because it gives them a very good opportunity to steal private data.

This is why it is necessary to be guarded when using an open wifi network. One way to do this is using a VPN. A VPN helps you safely connect to the internet through a private tunnel, keeping your data stored in your device away from online thieves. You can read more about VPN and how to use it here.

3. Maintain Strong Passwords

A costly cybersecurity mistake to never make is exposing your password to online breach. Your password is a simple but effective way to keep unauthorized access out of your computer systems and data.

However, you can unknowingly make it easy for a hacker to crack your passwords. For example, using a weak and easy-to-guess password, inputting your password in the presence of prying eyes, giving your password to a third party or using the same password for all your digital accounts.

4. Beware of Phishing Emails

A very common way people get defrauded on the internet is through phishing emails. Phishing emails are those ridiculous unsolicited emails most commonly found in the spam folder of your email, containing juicy offers and attention grabbing statements, suspicious looking links and attachments, all designed to steal sensitive information from you.

Next time someone you don’t know, even if they pose as a representative of a legitimate institution, requests your sensitive information like your passwords, banking and debit card details. Don’t waste your time, block that email immediately!

5. Safeguard Your Personal Information

This last tip is growing more and more relevant each day with social media becoming so much a part of our lives than ever before. An easy way for a hacker to get a hold of you is through the information you share on the internet.

This information can be an image containing the picture of your bank details, debit cards; or a Facebook post sharing your sensitive personal information. The simple lesson here is that the internet is not a place to share private information.

