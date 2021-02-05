itel, a customer-centric brand that provides quality smartphones, TVs, and accessories for everyone, has once again thanked loyal and longtime customers across Nigeria with cars and trophies. The thirteen itel phone sub-dealers, who had no inkling of what awaited them, were thrilled and excited at this feat.

They were presented with their cars by Oke Umurhohwo, Marketing Manager for itel Nigeria, and Kenny Ibitoye, Regional Sales Manager of the brand, on the 4th of February, 2021. In attendance at this auspicious event were family, well-wishers, and other key members of itel’s management staff.

This reward was to acknowledge the diligence, dedication, and passion of the sub-dealers in promoting the itel brand nationwide.

It is a well-known fact that itel is not just a brand that offers quality, reliable, and pocket-friendly products, but also a brand that puts her customers first. We can see this through their personalized marketing activities, Love Always On CSR initiative, and regular giveaways.

Kevin Zhang, itel’s Country Manager, notes; “itel is committed to initiatives that positively change the lives of our consumers, and this is just one way of expressing our sincere gratitude for our sub-dealers’ unmatched support to our growth over the years. While ensuring we provide the ideal smartphones, accessories, and TVs for everyone, we merge that with services and promotions to ensure our customers ‘enjoy better life’ all around. We hope that this reward would transform their lives for the better.”

With the brand starting the year 2021 on such a good note, we can’t wait to see what itel has in store for the rest of the year. For more pictures and information on the event, follow @itelNigeria on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

*This is a featured post.