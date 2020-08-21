The promotion which runs through August 17 to September 25th, 2020 has gifts for smartphone users who make purchases of the itel A56, P36 series and smart accessories at itel smartphone and dealer stores.

To participate in the promotion, smartphone users can pick the devices in-store which qualifies them for a raffle draw or take a picture of themselves with their itel smartphones and tag @itelMobileNG on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #itelBuyAndWinPromo to make their entries valid.

This is not the first promo itel will be running in recent years. Last year, the brand gave out more than 5 million naira in cash prizes, and over 1 million naira earlier this year. This truly is a commendable act by the smartphone for everyone brand.

Speaking about the essence of the promotion, Marketing Communications Manager, West Africa, itel Mobile, Oke Umurhohwo said: “The itel Buy and Win campaign sustains the brand's resolve to bring trendy and budget-friendly smartphones to all Nigerians. In meeting this need, we are also ensuring that smartphone users get a special treat with gift items like refrigerators, generators, and washing machines to enhance their lifestyles."

10 in-store winners will get one of the refrigerators, washing machines, generators, television sets, and air conditioners on offer. While itel P36 smartphones, cash prizes, and airtime will be presented to winners selected online every Friday while the promotion lasts.

The itel Buy And Win Promo will run from August 17 to September 25th, 2020. To find out more about the itel Buy and Win Promo and the itel Mobile brand, visit @itelMobileNG on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About itel Mobile

itel Mobile is a leading smartphone brand in the Nigerian and African markets. The brand provides affordable and reliable smartphones for everyone. itel Mobile has multiple awards and recognitions under her belt, including the leader of the smartphone mass market and the most student-friendly smartphone brand in Nigeria.

