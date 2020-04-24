itel Mobile, however, have added their own spice with the itel Says Stay Safe campaign.

Inspired by their Love Always On Initiative, the itel Says Stay Safe campaign is targeted at promoting preventive measures and raising awareness about the coronavirus, while rewarding customers and fans who do their best to follow the measures stated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

itel Says Stay Safe: Here’s how parents and children can win cash prizes and more in lockdown

More cash and branded gift items are still up for grabs, especially for parents and their children. To qualify for the prize, parents have to get their children to recite the itel pledge in a 1-minute video. Here is the pledge;

My name (the child’s name) is ---------------------- and I want to be safe.

I promise to wash my hands and tell others to do so.

itel Says Stay Safe. itel Says Stay at Home.

Together we can do this.

Love Always On.

itel Says Stay Safe: Here’s how parents and children can win cash prizes and more in lockdown

The 1-minute video recording of a child reciting the pledge is to be posted on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter with the hashtags #itelPledge and #itelSaysStaySafe. 30 children with the best entries will receive educational materials – itel branded school bags, notebooks, pens, and more; while 10 lucky parents whose kids recite the itel pledge correctly will be rewarded with N10,000 cash each.

For a feel of what the video submission looks like, do make sure to visit @itelMobileNG on their Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts. Keep the submissions coming!

This is a featured post.