itel rewards customers with 37 Seconds Shopping Spree, promises better life for all

Pulse Nigeria

Four lucky customers who purchased itel A37 sometime in April in the 37-seconds Shopping Spree Promo were surprised to receive phone calls from itel that they had won a chance to shop for anything they wanted in 37 seconds- a bold move by itel to cement its position as a customer-loving and thoughtful brand.

Pulse Nigeria

The smartphones, accessories, and television brand whose mission is to ensure consumers enjoy better life has reiterated that the event which saw Nengi Hampson and numerous itel brand lovers in attendance, was a way for them to give back to their consumers whilst appreciating them for their patronage over the years. The lucky customers walked away with millions of naira worth of goods all paid for by itel.

Pulse Nigeria

Opeyemi, one of the 37-seconds shopping spree winners said, ‘I am so thankful to itel for this opportunity. I never expected that buying an itel smartphone would mean itel calling me that I had won a shopping spree. I will forever be grateful.’

Pulse Nigeria

Mr Onyekachi, another shopping spree winner was full of joy. ‘For itel to do this for me, I feel so special. Thank you, itel. I can’t wait to buy itel P37 and win again.’

Pulse Nigeria

Enjoy Sallah Better With itel

itel definitely has no plans to relent on its personalized marketing activities as they have also announced the Enjoy Sallah Better With itel Promo which would be happening between the 10th of July and 10th of August, 2021.

To enjoy this offer, customers are to purchase an itel P37, A37, S16, or A56 smartphone and they will get a scratch card right at the phone store. The scratch card, which is to be scratched at the store, will show customers what they have won. Customers stand a chance of winning rams, itel TVs, itel accessories, discounts, and more for the Sallah festivities.

Pulse Nigeria

The itel P37 series is the latest flagship smartphone from itel, and it comes packed with a big 32GB storage, 2GB of RAM, 5000mAh battery with an upgraded AI Power Master that are just right for people always on the go. The itel P37 and itel P37 Pro are available in itel authorized phone stores nationwide, and purchasing these smartphones gives you an edge in the Enjoy Sallah Better With itel Promo.

For more information on itel’s promotional offers, follow @itelNigeria on Facebook, Instagram, and Vskit.