itel P37 wins ‘Best Big Battery Smartphone Of The Year’ at BoICT Awards 2021

The smartphone has also continuously enjoyed good reviews from consumers, and this is why the recognition of itel P37 as the best big battery smartphone of the year 2021 at the awards event is a further stamp of approval on its capabilities.

To win this honour, the itel P37 received the highest number of votes in the category during the voting stage- a process, which is opened to industry stakeholders and enthusiasts, and earned the best ratings of the awards’ jury.

This is a laudable feat for itel as the Beacon of ICT (BoICT) awards remain one of the highest honours given to organizations and individuals who provide innovative and forward-thinking technological products in the Nigerian Information and Communications Technology industry.

And with itel’s recent repositioning for customers to enjoy a better life compounded by ease and simplicity, this honour showcases the value that the brand’s smartphones and other products bring to the table.

Oke Umurhohwo, itel’s Marketing Manager for the West African region had this to say after receiving the award, ‘It is our greatest honour to serve our consumers by creating top-of-the-line yet pocket-friendly products for them.

"To be recognized by the BoICT Awards for our effort with the itel P37 is also a great honour. We pledge to continue to be the people’s brand and to help every Nigerian and African enjoy better life and give them value for their support over the years.’

The itel P37 is a big battery smartphone designed to help users get more fun and playtime at a reasonable cost. It comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, 6.5’ HD+ FullScreen Display coupled with a 2.5D screen design, a slim and fashionable look, as well as other unique features users have fallen in love with.

For more information on itel’s products and services, please visit @itelNigeria on Facebook, Instagram, and other platforms.