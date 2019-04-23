itel Mobile surprises loyal customers with brand new cars

This is in recognition of the sub-dealers’ exhibition of diligence and dedication in the discharge of their duties.

The overjoyed customers received the cars on the 5th of March, 2019, which was presented to them by Kevin Zhang, the Country Manager of itel Mobile, in the presence of their family, well-wishers, and itel management staff.

For itel Mobile, it isn’t just the ﻿trendy, reliable and affordable﻿ smartphones that brought them closer to the hearts of Nigerians, rather, it is the way the brand shows her appreciation and support to customers through CSR campaigns and other personalized marketing activities.

Speaking on the surprise gifts, Oke Umurhohwo, Marketing Communications Manager itel mobile said:

“There are a couple of things about itel Mobile that makes us different from other brands. One of them is our passion and commitment to creating a seamless experience that provides exceptional service and support to our customers. Beyond our promise to deliver affordable and reliable products, we are a brand with a culture that involves extending care and support, all in a bid to create customer happiness”

Sometimes great service means getting out of your customer’s way and creating happiness by giving them the necessary tools to meet their needs. These unique and unexpected gifts from itel Mobile is one of their ways of showing they actually care.

For the year 2019, itel Mobile is surely just getting started with her box of surprises and we could only imagine what the brand has up her sleeves in the second quarter of the year and the rest to come.

This is a featured post