itel Mobile celebrates “Eggciting” Easter Fiesta with customers nationwide

Successful brands are not only defined by the size of the market they control but also by how impactful their presence in such markets have been to the consumers – something itel thrives in and keeps setting the standard for other brands to emulate.

To celebrate the Easter holiday this year, itel Mobile launched the #itelEasterFiesta campaign. The big idea was to create a unique customer experience and to give each customer an opportunity to win fantastic gifts. Customers were also engaged with colourful parades, power challenges, and dancing whilst enjoying the thrills and excitement of the season. The 20- day campaign started with just two simple fun tasks in mind for customers to win FREE washing machines, blenders, bags of rice, itel smartphones and other amazing goodies.

Fun, lively and colourful road parade across the country

To sum up the fun blast, itel had electrifying and colourful parades around town in different regions of the country, from Kano, Kaduna, Port-Harcourt, Abuja, Lagos, Ibadan, and Onitsha.

These were all days of fun, hero movements across the communities and cities, music and dolling out of amazing freebies.

A major theme of the parade and roadshow activities was the power challenge, where customers and fans tried to outdo each other.

Why itel is celebrating with customers

Commenting on the celebration, Oke Umurhohwo, Marketing Communications Manager, West Africa 1, itel Mobile, said:

“At itel Mobile, we have gained a lot of support and patronage from our customers and this is one of our many ways of giving back to them, by translating the love and joy of the season around the nation. The itel Easter Fiesta is a platform for our customers from diverse cultural and religious backgrounds to interact and have fun in the season.”

Speaking on the latest power HERO smartphone, itel P33, he said:

“itel Mobile offers a wide portfolio of stylish ﻿ that are trendy and most importantly, reliable. The itel P33 and P33 Plus are one of such smartphones with amazing battery power. itel P33 and P33 Plus flaunt a 4000mAh and 5000mAh battery respectively and combined with AI power master. This enables users to go 4 days on 1 single charge for a phone that is as affordable as N24,200."

