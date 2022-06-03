Italy returnee visiting parents, excretes heroine after being arrested

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) arrested Uche at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, after which they discovered that he had ingested the pellets.

According to Director of Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, l the drug baron, who hailed from Arodizuogu village, in the Ideato Local Government Area of Imo State, was nabbed while trying to board an Air France plane on his way to Paris, France, Milan and Italy, on Sunday, May 15, 2022.

“Uche was kept under observation and supervision, during which he excreted the 95 pellets of the illicit drug.

“The culprit claimed to see his parents in Nigeria after 12 years in Italy.

“Uche confessed that he would be paid N1.5m after a successful delivery of the drugs in Milan,” the NDLEA spokesperson said in a statement.

In a similar development, NDLEA disclosed the arrest of a drug kingpin behind the 2000.6kg cannabis sativa seized in a concrete mixer truck in Adamawa State on December 2, 2021.

The suspect identified as Henry Okamaru, aka Lawrence IK Okamaru, was arrested in Ondo State after five months of manhunt, alongside two other suspects.

“Two suspects, Matthew Donuwe and Friday Nmborgwu, were arrested in connection with the consignment in December 2021.

“The duo confessed that the concrete mixer truck, with a Lagos registration number, SMK 890 XB, was loaded with the illicit drug in Ogbese, Ondo State.

“We travelled for two months on the road before arriving in Adamawa where they were eventually arrested by NDLEA operatives.

“Investigations revealed that Okamaru is one of the leaders of a cannabis cultivation cartel that operates in the Ondo-Ekiti axis.

“Okamaru shuttles through Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Edo and Delta States, from where he coordinates supplies of illicit consignments to northern parts of the country and Lagos State.

“The drug lord has also been identified as a member of an international drug trafficking ring, while he shuttles between Nigeria and South Africa, where his family is settled,” the statement added.