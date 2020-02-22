The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi has doubled down on his claim that he was not suspended by anyone.

On Friday 21, 2020, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and traditional rulers under the auspice of the Osun council, unanimously suspended him for assaulting his fellow monarch, Oba Dhikrulahi Akinropo, Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa.

Shortly after the suspension, Oluwo posted a video on Instagram saying he remains the one and only Oluwo of Iwoland.

Describing the suspension as audio in another video that surfaced online on Saturday, February 22, 2020, the monarch insisted that he was not suspended, adding that he didn’t care about the meeting of the Council of Obas that declared him suspended.

He said, “Good evening, you can see I’m still in the palace of the Oluwo of Iwoland. There is no suspension, the suspension of the council of Obas is audio. It’s just audio, e ma pariwo. The AIG cleared that Oluwo didn’t punch anybody, the government officials say Oluwo didn’t punch anybody.

So, don’t listen to some people saying they can suspend me at their meetings. I don’t have to be at their meetings, and why would you suspend me at the meetings, because you’re just looking for an excuse. I don’t care about that. I remain the alase lori Orisa, arole Eledumare”.

In another post on his Instagram page, Oluwo described the suspension as political saying he had earlier been exonerated from punching and beating allegations