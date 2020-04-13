The LoveWorld community of believers came to the defense of their beloved Pastor Chris Oyakhilome after he received criticism over comments made related to the dangers of 5G networks amidst the unprecedented worldwide COVID-19 crisis. Pastor Chris is the founder of LoveWorld Incorporated and lead pastor of Christ Embassy, a worldwide megachurch with headquarters in Nigeria.

#IStandWithPastorChris

Using the hashtag #IStandWithPastorChris, LoveWorld followers flooded social media with Pastor Chris’s blessings and teachings to combat critical remarks made about their beloved pastor. The believers' affirmations of hope and unity celebrated the influential evangelical leader who has built a community of Christians that transcends international boundaries.

Beginning last week and into the weekend, #IStandWithPastorChris was trending on social media. The hashtag peaked at 15th worldwide on Twitter and accumulated over 30.8K mentions. #IStandWithPastorChris was also listed on trending charts in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, South Africa, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The #IStandWithPastorChris hashtag climbed into the top five in Pastor Chris’s native Nigeria, where it was the second-highest trending topic on Twitter.

#IStandWithPastorChris: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome followers take to social media to support the impactful evangelical leader

Many of those defending Pastor Chris cited LoveWorld and Christ Embassy’s use of the newest technologies to amplify God’s Word and Teachings to Christians in all corners of the world.

“Christ Embassy own one of the largest internet multimedia platform and App content factory in the world. employing the highest level of technology to reach billions of people around the globe, on every available media format. #IStandWithPastorChris #PastorChrisOyakhilome,” tweeted Twitter user @shadesofshalom.

The church was the first to launch a 24-hour television network devoted to Christian programming broadcasting worldwide from Nigeria. Pastor Chris’s impactful teachings can be accessed from any location online through the Pastor Chris Digital Library. LoveWorld has also developed its own social network called KingsChat that allows followers to stay connected and up to date on all the latest LoveWorld news and events.

Many social media users credited Pastor Chris’s impactful teachings and his illumination of God’s in the transformation of their own lives. The LoveWorld community continues calling on all believers to share their own testimonials about Pastor Chris in addition to pictures and videos of their participation in the month of prayers and fasting.

Three billion join Pastor Chris in a global prayer

Pastor Chris has been hailed as a leader in the new global evangelical movement. For 30 years, he has preached a transformative revelation of God’s Word. He has established a ministry that is unique and has developed the ability to cater to the spiritual needs of millions of followers around the world.

Millions of people have traveled to destinations in Nigeria, South Africa, the United States, the United Kingdom and more to attend events and unprecedented gatherings hosted by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

The esteemed pastor recently held a global prayer service with American televangelist, Benny Hinn, that gathered over three billion people from all the corners of the world joined together to pray for an end to the spread of the coronavirus. Facing the concerning current state of the world, Pastor Chris called upon his followers to continue praying and fasting during the month of April.

"The matter at stake is serious," said Pastor Chris declaring the beginning of phase two of his global prayer initiative. “When you have something very serious to deal with, you pray. And if it is even more serious, you add fasting to it. And if it remains very serious, you add more fasting. If it becomes critical, you add even more fasting.”

To facilitate and support global prayers of Christians of all nations, daily broadcast of the Your LoveWorld program will be broadcast on all LoveWorld TV Networks worldwide, satellite/terrestrial TV stations, aired on various radio stations across the globe and streamed live on various internet platforms at 7 pm GMT+1(2 pm EST).

The first phase of the prayer and fasting program began on Saturday, March 28th and culminated on Friday, April 3rd and featured powerful testimonies shared by believers from different parts of the globe.

In the second phase of the prayer and fasting initiative, the Man of God, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, promises to lead God’s people in prayer for the nations while unveiling deeper truths from God’s Word.

Pastor Chris set to host global Easter Sunday service

On Sunday, April 12th, Pastor Chris will host a special Easter Sunday service that will be broadcast live at 6 pm GMT +1. Billions of Christian around the globe are expected to join the service through the LoveWorld TV Networks, various internet platforms, radio stations and other digital services.

Expectations are great for the highly anticipated annual Easter services that will include Pastor Chris’s unique sermon on the importance of Easter and a re-enactment of the victory of the Church in Christ Jesus. The stirring service led by the ethereal evangelical pastor will no doubt create an atmosphere where miracles are possible, salvation can be attained and those who take part will achieve contentment and grace.

The Christ Embassy ministry has invited all Christians worldwide to participate and invite others to join the miraculous Easter Sunday service hosted by Pastor Chris. If you do not have access to any of the LoveWorld TV stations, the service can be viewed live online on the Pastor Chris Online website.

