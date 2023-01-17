ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Islamist militants kidnap around 50 women in Burkina Faso

News Agency Of Nigeria

Islamist militants kidnapped around 50 women searching for food in Burkina Faso’s northern province of Soum, a hotbed of jihadist activity, on Jan. 12 and 13, the government said on Monday.

Islamist militants kidnap around 50 women in Burkina Faso (FreedomOnline)
Islamist militants kidnap around 50 women in Burkina Faso (FreedomOnline)

The women were kidnapped in separate incidents on Thursday and Friday as they foraged for food, in the latest attack on civilians by suspected Al-Qaeda and Islamic State-linked extremists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

UN human rights chief Volker Turk called for “the immediate and unconditional release of all the abducted women,” urging authorities to find and punish those responsible.

Landlocked Burkina Faso is one of the poorest and most volatile nations in the world.

Since 2015, it has been grappling with a jihadist insurgency that has killed thousands and displaced around two million people.

“As soon as their disappearance was announced, efforts were launched to find all of these innocent victims safe and sound,” Sahel regional governor Lieutenant-Colonel Rodolphe Sorgho said in a statement.

All means available are being used, in the air and on the ground, to find these women,” a security source told AFP.

“Aircraft are flying over the area to detect any suspect movement.”

Mr Sorgho said the women were seized on Thursday and Friday around Arbinda, in an area under blockade by jihadist groups and dependent on food supplies from outside.

While they were out looking for wild fruit, these wives, mothers and girls were wrongfully taken by armed men,” the governor said.

Several women managed to escape and return to their villages to raise the alarm.

Mr Turk said in his statement that this “could be the first such attack deliberately targeting women in Burkina Faso.”

A senior Burkinabe military officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the women’s disappearance was “the first really big kidnapping since the security crisis began.”

“Everything must be done to avoid a tragedy or a recurrence.”

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: Tinubu best man for the job, says youth coalition

2023: Tinubu best man for the job, says youth coalition

PDP is fired, united in reclaiming C/River — Guber candidate

PDP is fired, united in reclaiming C/River — Guber candidate

APC alleges hired crowd at PDP rally in Kogi

APC alleges hired crowd at PDP rally in Kogi

2023: APC holds scheduled presidential rally in Kwara Tuesday

2023: APC holds scheduled presidential rally in Kwara Tuesday

Abia PDP guber candidate ill, says Ikpeazu

Abia PDP guber candidate ill, says Ikpeazu

Peter Obi addresses his alleged refusal to publicly condemn IPOB

Peter Obi addresses his alleged refusal to publicly condemn IPOB

Soludo denies ordering removal of Peter Obi’s campaign billboard in Anambra

Soludo denies ordering removal of Peter Obi’s campaign billboard in Anambra

Goodluck Jonathan worried by negative energy towards elections

Goodluck Jonathan worried by negative energy towards elections

There’s no reason for Tinubu to disclose his health status — Keyamo

There’s no reason for Tinubu to disclose his health status — Keyamo

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Police arrest 17-year-old boy for impregnating 10 ladies in Rivers

Police arrest 17-year-old boy for impregnating 10 ladies in Rivers

Sulemana Abdul Samed aka Awuche

I need surgery to stop growing, doctors say it’s in my head - Ghana’s tallest man cries [Video]

10 tips on better oral sex

Avoid oral sex and save yourself from mouth and throat cancers – Doctor warns (video)

Police arrest couple for brutalizing children after neighbor’s report

Police arrest couple for brutalizing children after neighbor’s report