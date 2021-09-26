Islamic Studies teacher kidnapped as bandits kill 2 in Kaduna

The incident according to Daily Trust happened in the night of Friday, September 24, 2021, around 10:pm when the bandits stormed the community.

A resident of Kuregu community, who craved anonymity said the bandits killed two members of the community.

The bandits were said to have invaded the community asking for the houses of wealthy individuals when they came across the victims and shot them before abducting an Islamic studies teacher in the community, Daily Trust reports.