RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Islamic Studies teacher kidnapped as bandits kill 2 in Kaduna

Authors:

bayo wahab

The bandits had reportedly asked for the houses of wealthy individuals in the community before killing the victims.

Bandits (Naija News)
Bandits (Naija News)

Bandits have again stuck in Kuregu community in Zaria Local Government of Kaduna State, killing two persons and also abducted an Arabic and Islamic studies teacher.

Recommended articles

The incident according to Daily Trust happened in the night of Friday, September 24, 2021, around 10:pm when the bandits stormed the community.

A resident of Kuregu community, who craved anonymity said the bandits killed two members of the community.

The bandits were said to have invaded the community asking for the houses of wealthy individuals when they came across the victims and shot them before abducting an Islamic studies teacher in the community, Daily Trust reports.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Striking doctors give FG 72 hours to pay withheld salaries

IPOB vows to enforce sit-at-home order on October 1 to reject Independence anniversary

UK to relax COVID-19 restrictions for travellers from Nigeria in October

INEC Chairman explains why dead Nigerians’ names are still on voter register

Lagos COVID-19 infections surpass 76,000

Nigeria records 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 477 new infections

President Buhari says Nigeria is working to provide electricity to 5m households by 2030

Sanusi says Nigeria’s economy is about to collapse

Lagos receives Guinness World Records certificate for largest cupcakes mosaic

Trending

24-year-old declared wanted by EFCC for alleged N935million scam

Jayeoba (Guardian)

Man who disappeared 47 years ago says he’s disappointed his 2 wives have remarried

84-year-old man who disappeared 47 years ago says he’s disappointed his 2 wives have remarried

Toyota Yaris somersaults as couple having sex inside knocks the handbrake – Police reveal

Toyota Yaris somersaults as couple having sex inside knocks the handbrake – Police reveal

4 die, 2 missing as Kano bound bus plunges into River Niger

4 die, 2 missing as Kano bound bus plunges into River Niger.