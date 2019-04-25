Is the Infinix S4 commercial one of the best TV commercials in recent times? And it even rewards its viewers

A recent standout TV commercial that has sent the social media into a frenetic outburst of excitement is the ﻿Infinix S4 TV advert﻿. It combined all the elements needed to induce the viewer’s interest and incite curiosity as to what the product is truly capable of through visuals that infused a great story of aspirational young persons with instances that showcased humour which made the commercial memorable.

The Infinix S4 with its 32MP A.I selfie which was the product being advertised and being projected by Infinix Mobility as the smartphone to empower its user to live the smart lifestyle played a pivotal role in the commercial as it began with Infinix brand ambassador and International music artiste, Davido taking a selfie of himself with the Infinix S4 before heading out in a stylish outfit.

Another scene opens with a young man having lunch with a lady but he is too preoccupied with the capabilities of the triple rear cameras on the Infinix S4 rather than interact with the lady which she clearly didn’t like as she walked away from the table leaving the young man perplexed. His facial expression was definitely meme worthy.

All through the TV advert, the Infinix S4 is depicted as the smartphone to enable the user fulfil their aspirations as shown in the scene with the ecstatic young lady drummer using the Infinix S4 rear cameras to record herself displaying her talents and getting lost in a moment of happiness.

A great smartphone camera with a long-lasting battery, impeccable screen display has the abilities to help its user actualise their dreams and that was evident from the Infinix S4 TVC.

The Infinix S4 TV commercial is breathtaking but It doesn’t end there as every Xfan stands a chance to win Infinix branded gift items by simply watching the Infinix S4 TVC. All you have to do is

STEP 1 – Go to the Infinix Nigeria page on ﻿Twitter﻿ and ﻿Instagram﻿

STEP 2 – Watch the ﻿Infinix S4 TVC﻿ and screenshot your favourite part of it

STEP 3 – Post the screenshot and caption with why it is your favourite scene with the hashtag #EmpoweredByInfinixS4

Just like that and you stand a chance to be one of the 10 lucky winners to go away with branded gift items from ﻿Infinix Mobility﻿. Loads of comments and entries have already started rolling in. You do not want to miss this.

