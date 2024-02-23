ADVERTISEMENT
Abuja iron bender steals soft drinks, gallons of vegetable oil worth ₦89,200

News Agency Of Nigeria

The man broke into the owners shop and stole the items.

The police charged Amonasi, of Dakwa, Abuja, with criminal intimidation and theft. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada told the court that the complainant, Rehinatu Ayuba, reported the matter at Zuba Police Station on February 19. Ogada said that the defendant broke into the complainant’s shop and stole two gallons of palm oil valued at ₦48,000, one gallon of groundnut oil, valued at ₦32,200 and three packs of soft drinks, worth ₦9,000.

He said that when the defendant was arrested, he threatened to deal with the complainant in the presence of a police officer from the station. The offences, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 287 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Saminu Suleiman, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of ₦200,000, with one surety, who must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction and provide means of identification.

Suleiman adjourned the case till March 19 for a hearing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

