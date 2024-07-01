ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Irish court rejects Ghanaian gay man's plea for asylum over attacks in Ghana

Gideon Nicholas Day

A High Court in Ireland has ruled that it was lawful for a tribunal to reject the asylum claim of a Ghanaian man who alleged persecution for being openly gay.

LGBTQ
LGBTQ

Mr. Justice Barry O'Donnell dismissed the appeal of the man, a divorced father-of-three, who had challenged the International Protection Appeal Tribunal's decision to deny him refugee status and subsidiary protection.

Recommended articles

Justice O'Donnell noted that the international protection process had cast doubt on the credibility of the applicant's claims of persecution and his assertion of being gay. While acknowledging the sensitivity of assessing claims related to sexual orientation, the judge affirmed that such evaluations are necessary and must adhere to appropriate standards.

The tribunal recognised the severe discrimination and homophobia that gay men face in Ghana, where violent homophobic attacks are common. However, it found the applicant's narrative—featuring a marriage, three children, a divorce in 2017, and a subsequent relationship with a man in 2018—to be "unexpected and unusual" given the context of widespread intolerance in Ghana.

The applicant arrived in Ireland in February 2020, seeking international protection. Following an interview with the International Protection Office 26 months later, he was denied refugee status, subsidiary protection, and leave to remain in June 2022. The tribunal upheld this decision in November 2022, leading to the judicial review proceedings at the High Court.

ADVERTISEMENT
LGBTQ faces opposition in Ghana
LGBTQ faces opposition in Ghana Pulse Ghana

The man argued that the tribunal had erred legally by deeming his account not credible and relying on assumptions about the experiences of gay men.

He also contended that the tribunal had violated fair procedure principles by making credibility findings without giving him a chance to respond.

Despite these claims, the tribunal maintained that its decision was lawful, fair, and reasonable.

Justice O'Donnell concluded that the tribunal's findings were based on a thorough examination of the facts and that the applicant had been given ample opportunity to clarify his situation. Thus, the tribunal's decision was upheld as lawful.

Gideon Nicholas Day

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

TCN suspends planned power outage in Ondo, Ekiti for 2 months

TCN suspends planned power outage in Ondo, Ekiti for 2 months

Ex-Senate President recounts rejecting ₦250m bribe for Obasanjo's 3rd term bid

Ex-Senate President recounts rejecting ₦250m bribe for Obasanjo's 3rd term bid

The fate of Gwoza attack terrorists will be violent - DHQ

The fate of Gwoza attack terrorists will be violent - DHQ

NAFDAC closes 100 shops for selling fake alcohol, charges 4 traders to court

NAFDAC closes 100 shops for selling fake alcohol, charges 4 traders to court

APC gathers 500 clerics to pray for Matawalle's success as Minister of Defence

APC gathers 500 clerics to pray for Matawalle's success as Minister of Defence

PHOTOS: Did Rochas Okorocha’s Unity House mansion just collapse in Abuja?

PHOTOS: Did Rochas Okorocha’s Unity House mansion just collapse in Abuja?

Is Kwankwaso planning a move against Tinubu amid Kano Emirate dispute?

Is Kwankwaso planning a move against Tinubu amid Kano Emirate dispute?

Diezani’s estranged husband wants court to stop her from using his name

Diezani’s estranged husband wants court to stop her from using his name

Kogi records 2 confirmed cholera cases

Kogi records 2 confirmed cholera cases

Pulse Sports

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rahemat Lateef faked her kidnapping [Punch]

Missing pregnant woman faked her kidnap - Ogun police

Tax force officer in court for ₦264,000 fraud, granted ₦500k bail

Tax force officer in court for ₦264,000 fraud, granted ₦500,000 bail

Lagos Police recover pistol, expended cartridge from suspect [Twitter:@BenHundeyin]

Lagos Police recover pistol, expended cartridge from suspect

Bayelsa man to spend 14 years in prison for raping, impregnating his daughter [The GuardianNG]

Bayelsa man to spend 14 years in prison for raping, impregnating his daughter