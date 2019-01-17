iPhone XR Review: Your companion for 2019, brilliant in every way

The new year couldn’t have begun with any more energy than the iPhone XR hitting the market on Christmas Eve, at its launch at Ikeja City Mall.

The event was every bit an amazing experience for iPhone lovers, as Apple’s latest iPhone is a raving beauty and comes in 6 brilliant finishes. Black, White, Blue Yellow, Coral and Product Red.

What’s to Love?

A Larger Screen - Yet a Perfect Fit

iPhone XR comes with 6.1-inch of the most advanced LCD in the industry, the all-new Liquid Retina Screen technology. This breakthrough in LCD display allows the screen to be stretched into the corners while maintaining a phone size that fits comfortably in your hand. The result is an all-screen design, and excellent colour-accuracy.

Face ID - Security Made Simpler yet Powerful

Face ID is faster and easier to use on your iPhone XR. With the most secure facial authentication ever, you can unlock your phone, log in to apps and even make payments from your smartphone. Even with changes in appearance like putting on glasses or wearing a hat, the Face ID is still able to recognize you.

Performance

iPhone XR champions all smartphones with the incredible processing power and intelligence of the A12 Bionic chip. This processor is the next-generation of Neural Engine capable of tackling heavy computational tasks. It uses real-time machine learning to transform the way you experience photos, gaming and augmented reality, with an efficiency that sustains your battery life.

Advanced Camera System

Beyond the 12MP rear and 7MP front camera, iPhone XR leverages multiple technologies, performing five trillion operations per second to capture showstopping pictures at every shot.

Selfie mode is amazing with the Depth Control feature of the XR’s front camera which allows you to blur the background for as much or as little as you want.

With faster sensors, smart HDR, and zero shutter lag, iPhone XR camera lets you capture sharper action shots, improve image fidelity gives more highlight and shadow detail to your photos.

Other Exciting Tech Specs:

IP67 water and dust resistant (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes.

12MP camera with OIS and 7MP TrueDepth front camera—Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Depth Control, and Smart HDR

Height: 5.94 inches; Width: 2.98 inches (75.7 mm); Depth: 0.33 inch (8.3 mm); Weight: 6.84 ounces (194 grams)

Wireless charging—works with Qi chargers

iOS 12 with Memoji, Screen Time, and Group FaceTime.

Where to get iPhone XR in Nigeria

You can also your iPhone XR from authorized reseller outlets. Find authorized reseller outlets across Nigeria here.

When you buy an iPhone XR or any other iPhone from an authorized reseller outlet in Nigeria, you get 24-month warranty on your brand new device.

