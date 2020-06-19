Nigerian businessman, Obinwanne Okeke aka Invictus Obi has pleaded guilty to the $11 million (N4.2 billion) fraud charged against him.

Okeke, who was arrested in the United States of America in 2019, admitted to the prosecutors that he was involved in computer-based fraud between 2015 and 2019, Premium Times reports.

According to the news platform, a spokesperson for the United States District Court for Eastern District of Virginia, Joshua Stueve said Okeke could spend 20 years in an American prison.

Stueve said that the 32-year-old Nigerian would be sentenced on October 22, 2020.

He said, “A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.”

An American judge of the district, Robert Krask was reported to have certified the guilty plea to clear the paths for Okeke’s sentencing on Thursday morning.

In a probe led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Okeke and others at large were accused of targeting American businesses.

Okeke was arrested in August 2019 as he was about leaving the United States for Nigeria.