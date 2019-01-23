In a statement released on its website on Wednesday, January 23, 2019, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) confirmed that the accused been sentenced to 16 months in prison after entering a plea bargain.

Teslim's walk to the prison began a year earlier on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, when the operatives of the Nigeria Army Corps of Military Police arrested Teslim and handed him to the anti-graft agency.

The EFCC arraigned him today on 22-count charge bordering on possession of fraudulent documents, a statement on its website reads.

A presiding judge Justice Sherifat Solebo passed the judgement on the convict and demanded him to forfeit "an iPhone 7, a silver Acer Chrome and battery power pack, which he used 'as the instrumentality of fraud' to the Federal Government."

In one of the charges addressed to Temitope Alani Teslim, the court accused him parading himself as a white female identified as Hannah Ciar. He was also found with a document titled ‘My Discussion With Stevieboy66’ following his arrest.

Stevieboy66 is believed a person he had been conversing with in his fraudulent exploits.