RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Internet fraud: Court orders 21- year-old barber to sweep police station for 90 days

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

An FCT High Court in Kubwa, on Wednesday ordered a 21- year-old barber, Isaac Clement to sweep the police station in Kwali Area Council for 90 days for cheating.

Court orders 21- year-old barber to sweep police station for 90 days
Court orders 21- year-old barber to sweep police station for 90 days

Clement who pleaded guilty to fraud filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), begged the court for leniency.

Recommended articles

Delivering his ruling, Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya, ordered that the sentence should begin on Thursday.

The judge also ordered that Clement must sign in and out daily after sweeping the police station.

Ogbonnaya warned Clement to desist from committing crimes and be of good behaviour.

Earlier, the EFCC Counsel, Rita Ogar told the court that a plea bargain agreement dated Feb.4 had been signed by the defence counsel, Patrick Onuh and its terms adopted.

Ogar prayed the court to sentence Clement accordingly.

She told the court that Clement posed as Mr Parthner Smith, an American military officer and tricked another American citizen, Felicia Mendez to pay 550 dollars to him.

She said he deceived Mendez to believe that he was going to buy a flight ticket to visit her in August, 2021.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of Section 320 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 322.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ASUU strike: UNIBEN students mount roadblock on Benin-Ore-Sagamu road to protest

ASUU strike: UNIBEN students mount roadblock on Benin-Ore-Sagamu road to protest

NDLEA insists drug cartel was working with Abba Kyari’s men, not its officers

NDLEA insists drug cartel was working with Abba Kyari’s men, not its officers

Hearing-impaired youth begs Osinbajo to join 2023 presidential race

Hearing-impaired youth begs Osinbajo to join 2023 presidential race

Enugu LG polls, walkover for PDP, stakeholders assure Ugwuanyi

Enugu LG polls, walkover for PDP, stakeholders assure Ugwuanyi

We will not join ASUU strike - Chukwuemeka Odumewgu Ojukwu University

We will not join ASUU strike - Chukwuemeka Odumewgu Ojukwu University

FG set to engage local miners to boost solid mineral sector

FG set to engage local miners to boost solid mineral sector

“No court can stop the impeachment’’ - Zamfara lawmakers insists on impeaching deputy governor

“No court can stop the impeachment’’ - Zamfara lawmakers insists on impeaching deputy governor

ASUU Strike: Attend to the plights of our lecturers - Varsity students to FG

ASUU Strike: Attend to the plights of our lecturers - Varsity students to FG

Niger Republic to partner Kano State on Youth development

Niger Republic to partner Kano State on Youth development

Trending

28-year-old home teacher pregnant for my 19-year-old son – Ghanaian man cries

Sad and worried man (stock photo)

Ghanaian lady finds mentally-ill mother in town, spends good time with her (video)

Ghanaian lady and a mentally-ill woman

Ghana Card now e-passport to be used in 44,000 airports worldwide

Ghana card

65-year-old woman deported from the UK becomes homeless as tenant sells her house

Florence Owanogo