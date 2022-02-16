Internet fraud: Court orders 21- year-old barber to sweep police station for 90 days

Delivering his ruling, Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya, ordered that the sentence should begin on Thursday.

The judge also ordered that Clement must sign in and out daily after sweeping the police station.

Ogbonnaya warned Clement to desist from committing crimes and be of good behaviour.

Earlier, the EFCC Counsel, Rita Ogar told the court that a plea bargain agreement dated Feb.4 had been signed by the defence counsel, Patrick Onuh and its terms adopted.

Ogar prayed the court to sentence Clement accordingly.

She told the court that Clement posed as Mr Parthner Smith, an American military officer and tricked another American citizen, Felicia Mendez to pay 550 dollars to him.

She said he deceived Mendez to believe that he was going to buy a flight ticket to visit her in August, 2021.