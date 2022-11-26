InsideQatar: Win free smartphones, N1million at Infinix’s World Cup viewing center

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

#FeatureByInfinix: There’s already a lot of buzz around the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup happening in Qatar, from the son of the President of Liberia, George Weah, who was a former player himself not only playing but scoring a goal for England to Saudi Arabia stunning the world by defeating Argentina 2-1 and then to Ronaldo becoming first player to score in five World Cups and so much more.

Fans will for the sum of N4,000 and N3,000 respectively get to watch all matches at the Good Beach Victoria Island and Woodgreen Leisure center Osapa, Lekki, Lagos.

To further make fans happy, every weekend there will also be a football tournament at the Good Beach Victoria Island and on the finale of the world cup, Infinix will reward winners of the tournament with one million naira.

Every weekend, via a raffle draw at the viewing center till the world cup is over, fans stand a chance to win a free smartphone. Other side activities fans get to enjoy include; extreme water sports, music performances, Jet Ski, kayaking, surfing, boat ride, trampoline and a beach party.

So why not join other fans of football to kick back, relax and enjoy the 2022 FIFA World Cup all month long.

