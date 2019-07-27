Police have reportedly arrested of Computer Science teacher of a secondary school in Lagos, Idowu Daniel for forcefully having sex with a 17-year-old pupil.

Punch reports that Daniel, who teaches Computer Science at Anatasia Comprehensive College raped the girl inside the school’s Biology laboratory.

It was gathered that the teacher asked the girl to bring her Computer Science note to the laboratory for marking on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

On getting there, the teacher was said to have fondled her breasts, but the pupil resisted his advances and left.

The following day, Daniel sent for the girl again, asking her to come meet her in the laboratory with her notes.

According to Punch, he shut the lab’s doors and forcefully had sex with the 17-year-old girl.

The following Monday, Daniel sent for the pupil again and told her that she did not do well in her Computer Science and Mathematics exams.

He allegedly demanded sex from her in order to increase her marks in the two papers, but the girl reportedly declined the offer and reported the teacher to the school principal.

The principal invited the police at the Isokoko division, Agege, Lagos and the teacher was arrested.

Narrating how she was raped by her teacher, the pupil said Daniel covered her mouth.

She said, “On Thursday (June 27, 2019), my computer science teacher sent a pupil to me to bring my note to the biology lab. As he was marking the note, he stopped and started pressing my breasts. I told him I didn’t like it and he asked me to go.

“On Friday, he sent another pupil to me that I should bring my note to the lab. When I got there, he stood up and closed the door. I asked him why he locked the door, but he did not say anything. He went back to his seat and started marking my note.”

She said after a while, he stopped marking the note and asked her to bend over, saying before she knew what was happening, Daniel had grabbed her from back.

“He covered my mouth and raped me. He then asked me to go. On Monday, he asked me to bring my computer science note again to the chemistry lab.

“He said if I allowed him to have sex with me again, he would increase my marks in both mathematics and computer science exams. He said I did not perform well in his subject. I told him that I was not interested.”

The pupil further said that she vowed to report Daniel to the principal if he continued to disturb her.

“He dared me to report him and I did,” she said.

However, Daniel in his statement denied raping the girl saying he only fondled her breasts and didn’t penetrate her private part.

Daniel said the girl had been reported to him by a pupil identified only as Samuel that she exposed her breasts in the midst of male pupils while they were playing at the back of the school premises.

He said, “While I was at the principal’s office, showing the principal the reshuffled examination timetable, she came for the marking of her note. I said I was busy and she waited for me outside. As I was going to the staff room, she walked up to me and presented her book for marking.

“I stopped by at the biology laboratory to mark it and I asked her about what Samuel told me. She initially kept mute. When I said I would report her to her parents, she confirmed that what the boy told me was true.

“I sent for her the next day and she came. I tried to have sex with her but I couldn’t penetrate. I asked her whether she was a virgin and she said yes. I felt for her being a virgin and I stopped. I was at home when policemen came to ask for me. They took me to the school and accused me of rape. I accepted that I touched her breasts, but I didn’t rape her.”

Following his arrest, a police prosecutor, ASP Ben Emuerhi, consequently brought Daniel before an Ogba Magistrates’ Court on one count of defilement, Punch reports.

The charge reads, “That you, Idowu Daniel, on June 27, 2019, at 9.25 am in the Biology lab, at Anatasia Comprehensive College, Abule-Egba, Lagos State, in the Ikeja Magisterial District, did unlawfully defile a 17-year-old girl by inserting your penis into her vagina, thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.”

The presiding Chief Magistrate, Mrs O. Sule-Amzat held that the case file be forwarded to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions for legal advice, adding that the defendant be remanded in prison custody pending the outcome of the DPP’s advice.

The case was adjourned till October 21, 2019.