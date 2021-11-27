RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Insecurity: NSCDC trains 2, 000 students, 300 teachers in Ondo

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The agency explained that the training was part of the efforts to proffer solutions to the rising cases of abduction, banditry and kidnapping of school students and teachers

NSCDC officers
NSCDC officers

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Command, says it has trained 2, 000 students and 300 teachers on school security and personal protection in the state.

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement signed by Dr Hammed Abodunrin, the State Commandant of NSCDC, on Saturday in Akure.

Abodunrin explained that the training was part of the efforts to proffer solutions to the rising cases of abduction, banditry and kidnapping of school students and teachers in the country.

“As Ondo State NSCDC Command promised to train students on security tips, we have started the schools security training at the Federal Government Girls College, Akure.

“And no fewer than 300 Staff members comprise teaching and non-teaching and 2,000 Students have been trained on School Security and Personal Protection.

“So, during the training, NSCDC distributes free First Aid Kits to staff and students of Federal Government Girls College, Akure, to make them first aid responders during emergencies.

“While, officers, who delivered lectures as resource persons were drawn from Training Department, Disaster Management Department, ICT, Anti-human Trafficking, Illegal Migration and Gender Unit of the Command,” he said.

Abodunrin explained that the command had educated the female students and staff of the school on basic security tips to enhance personal protection both within and outside the school’s terrain.

“The best form of security is the one provided for oneself as only those who wear the shoe knows where it pinches,” he added.

He called on the school management to provide detective gadgets such as CCTV cameras, metal detectors, alarm systems, and lightning in all paths, as criminal acts thrive more in dark areas.

Abodunrin, therefore, called on teachers, parents and guardians to imbibe the culture of educating their wards on personal security protection.

He said this would broaden their knowledge on security and ameliorate the menace of insecurity in our environment.

The Principal of the school, Mrs Adenike Lawal, lauded the management and personnel of the command for their pragmatic approach in tackling insecurity in the state.

Lawal stated that the security training had positively impacted her, saying that the school would continue to partner with security agencies to make Ondo State a safe haven for all dwellers.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Okorocha challenges IGP to investigate him over insecurity in Imo

Okorocha challenges IGP to investigate him over insecurity in Imo

FAAN arrests and suspends airport officials for ‘extorting passenger’ in Lagos

FAAN arrests and suspends airport officials for ‘extorting passenger’ in Lagos

Nigeria records 41 new COVID-19 infections

Nigeria records 41 new COVID-19 infections

Gumi says declaring bandits as terrorists will cause more problems

Gumi says declaring bandits as terrorists will cause more problems

96-yr-old Yakasai vows to support Tinubu's presidential ambition in 2023

96-yr-old Yakasai vows to support Tinubu's presidential ambition in 2023

FG lifts suspension on Emirates Airline

FG lifts suspension on Emirates Airline

FG vows to end banditry after Abuja court declared bandits as terrorists

FG vows to end banditry after Abuja court declared bandits as terrorists

Northern Youths welcome military operation in the north as court declares bandits as terrorists

Northern Youths welcome military operation in the north as court declares bandits as terrorists

Afenifere says there’s no basis to beg Buhari to release Igboho

Afenifere says there’s no basis to beg Buhari to release Igboho

Trending

19-year-old girl stabbed multiple times in Accra after catching her brother & mother having sex

19-year-old girl stabbed multiple times in Accra after catching her brother & mother having sex

Man builds house upside down; toilet, kitchen & everything inside is overturned (video)

Man builds house upside down; everything inside is turned upside down (video)

I’ll pay your groom price; just accept to marry me this December – Fetish priestess begs men

I’ll pay your groom price; just accept to marry me this December – Fetish priestess begs men

“You got some cheese” kid Antwain Fowler dies aged 6

Antwain Lee Fowler