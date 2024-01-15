Insane man cuts congregant with machete during deliverance service in church

“Preliminary information revealed that the man of God in the church claimed he could heal the insane man and started praying for him.

“As the prayers were on-going, the insane man began to struggle with the pastor and other congregants and in the process picked a machete from the altar and wounded one of the members.

“The insane man has been taken to the hospital for psychiatric evaluation and treatment", police spokesman in the state, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, stated on Sunday.

