Iniubong Umoren: Court sentences Uduak Akpan to death by hanging

Bayo Wahab

The convict was sentenced to death by hanging.

Court sentences Uduak Akpan to death by hanging for killing Iniubong Umoren. (Legit)
Akpan was handed a death sentence by the trial judge, Justice Bassey Nkanang on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at the State High Court in Akwa Ibom.

According to Punch, Akpan attempted to escape shortly after the sentence was announced but police operatives stopped him.

The convict was sentenced to death by hanging and life imprisonment on the two charges of murder and rape preferred against him.

Details later...

