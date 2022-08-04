Iniubong Umoren: Court sentences Uduak Akpan to death by hanging
The convict was sentenced to death by hanging.
Akpan was handed a death sentence by the trial judge, Justice Bassey Nkanang on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at the State High Court in Akwa Ibom.
According to Punch, Akpan attempted to escape shortly after the sentence was announced but police operatives stopped him.
The convict was sentenced to death by hanging and life imprisonment on the two charges of murder and rape preferred against him.
