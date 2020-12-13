Over the years, they’ve developed a track record for doing this in several ways and at any chance they get.

Activities like the #InfinixStormX, #Hot8Concert, and the #InfinixHot10Stars are all testaments to Infinix’s resolve to empower young entertainers. Now, they are doing it in another fashion through the ongoing Friday night live party – #TurnUpFridayWithInfinix.

Infinix is running two challenges concurrently in this program. One is suited for the twinkle toes; dancers with moves that are sleeker than greased hair, while the other is suited for singers. The first is called the #DanceChallengeEmpoweredByInfinix while the latter is the #InfinixTUFStarOfTheWeek Challenge.

Infinix shows commitment to entertainment and youth empowerment with Turn Up Friday

In this week’s episode of Turn Up Friday, lucky winners from both campaigns were invited on stage and awarded with the grand prize of ₦200,000. Infinix gave these lucky winners the privilege of showing their talents to a vast audience and they have walked away feeling more encouraged to keep pursuing their dreams.

Clearly Infinix has the heart of a vast majority of Millennials and Generation Zers in Nigeria. Initiatives like this helps you understand why.

*This is a featured post.