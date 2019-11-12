Infinix Mobility unveils brilliant S5 in a premium lifestyle event

Africa’s premium smartphone brand – Infinix Mobility, announced the release of the 5th generation device under its S smartphone series. The S5 is once again a validation of the brand’s ability to set new standards in the Nigerian mobile market while attaining a new height in the commercialization and creation of access point to high-end technology, delivered to young mobile users nationwide.

The S5 launch, which took place at the prestigious Eko hotel and suites, witnessed an exquisite display of style and class as members of the intelligent X family, as well as celebrities, supporters and partners of the brand all showed up in dazzling attires filling the hall with the artistry and beauty of fashion.

The brilliant device –S5 was launched earlier today, with a wide array of trendy smartphone features. Here are a few of them that would really get you excited.

Top-notch aesthetics

Inspired by nature’s beauty, the S5 comes in a stylish Quetzal feather design with gradient colors including Quetzal cyan, Nebula black and Violet, this gives the device a trendy look, making it a perfect fit for fashion-sensitive smartphone users. The delicate feather strokes on the device also guarantees a soothing handling experience for users.

First-of-its-kind Quad camera setup

Mobile photography has become a phenomenal subject in recent years and the youths have really tilted towards this development. The S5 takes mobile photography to an entirely new level with a Quad-core camera setup of 13MP+5MP+2MP+QVGA- AI lens. This camera setup guarantees a brilliant capture when you focus on even the most delicate detail of any subject.

Brilliant 32MP In-Display AI Camera

The 32MP In-Display AI Camera with premium AI technology captures vivid details and true colors, especially in the low light and backlight scenes. It provides 6528x4896 super high resolution to bring out sharp, clear, and vivid detailed selfie images.

Bezel-less Infinity-O Display

Meet the 6.6-inch 20:9 aspect ratio cinematic wide infinity-O display. Deviating from the normative middle placement of front-facing cameras, the S5 hides its 32MP front camera on the top left corner of its screen. This allows it to adopt a slimmer bezel-less design at 90.5% screen-to-body ratio. Immerse yourself in brilliant experiences and enjoy the vivid display.

Amazing processing power under the hood

Unlock your smart life with customized new features on the super-fast Media Tek Helio P 22 processor courtesy of AndroidTM 9 pie operating system. The device is powered by a 4000mah battery and has a 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM, expandable by SD cards.

The S5 is available for pre order at 5000 naira with a complimentary gift till the 12th of November and for sale at retail stores nationwide from the 12th of November. For more information, please visit: Social media platforms and official website.

For more information, visit the Infinix website @Infinixmobility.ng or social media platforms @infinixnigeria

See pictures from event below;

