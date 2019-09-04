Infinix mobility plays host to afro pop superstar Davido

The Visit was centered on discussions about how the partnership can further empower more Nigerians.

Davido being a highly Influential personality in the musical art industry and Infinix mobility being a trend-setting smartphone brand, maintaining an undisputable profile for empowering its youthful and tech-savvy target audience.

This cohesive partnership has since inception , served to inspire and empower young adults within their scope of influence, both locally and globally.

A typical example of an initiative from both entities geared towards empowering youths and supporting creativity amongst young adults is the recently concluded #Infinixblowmymindchallenge that saw winners go home with a total cash prize of 500,000 Naira and other amazing branded gifts.

Infinix mobility unveiled Davido as its brand ambassador last year on the 8th of May 2018. It was a remarkable feat for both parties as Davido put pen to paper to sign the contract. Both brands- customers of Infinix mobility and fans of superstar Davido were excited about the new partnership; being fully persuaded of the greatness that this power-combination would birth.

The Afro-pop star and brand ambassador after the visit took time to take pictures and converse with members of staff before leaving the premises.

Asides from the courtesy visit being pleasant, it is also perceived to hold great promises as conversations struck between the brand and its ambassador, and as a result, series of great events are most likely to unfold in the nearest future.

