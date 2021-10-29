RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Infinix is sponsoring this year’s edition of the Turn Up Friday Show and dishing out juicy rewards!

A new season of Turn Up Friday is back, and guess what? Africa Magic is partnering with Infinix once again in this edition of the show. Not to worry, Do2tun, the self-acclaimed “Energy Gad”, is still the host, and you know he always brings his best energy to the table.

Infinix has always been keen on entertainment, and as they have done in the past, they are ready to reward the most creative talent showcase. The show’s previous editions have kept viewers glued to their seats and extremely entertained during the festive season. This season is about to take it a notch higher with three categoriesーstyle, rap, and trivia questionsーfor more winners to emerge this season.

For Rap

Be the next #InfinixTUFRapStar to win a total of 1,000,000 worth of cash plus a gift.

How To Participate

  1. Follow @infinixnigeria
  2. Post a one-minute rap video using the hashtag #InfinixTUFRapStar
  3. Get likes and shares to increase your chance of qualifying 
For Style

Show your swag to join in the #MyInfinixTUFStyle challenge.

How to Participate

Simply make a 15 seconds video showing your party outfit while vibing to the TUF Show.

For Trivia

Watch out for Trivia Time with Infinix @infinixnigeria starting on the 5th November 2021.

The fun kicks off today, the 29th Of October. Join the show live on Africa Magic Urban and Africa Magic Family on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29 at 9:30 pm every Friday to have a blast and win amazing prizes.

----

#FeaturebyInfinix

