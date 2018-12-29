Infinix Mobility have a long list of great smartphones but they also took a notch higher by signing One of Africa’s biggest music artistes today, Davido who is undeniably a key opinion leader and pacesetter within a pivotal aspect of today’s pop culture.

Africa’s biggest intelligent smartphone makers, Infinix Mobility in cahoots with Africa’s biggest music artiste, Davido is no doubt was a marriage made in heaven and the Davido Live in Concert was the perfect way to cement his affirmation as a proud member of the Infinix Intelligent X-Family.

Eko Atlantic on the 27th of December 2018 was submerged into a colourful burst of light green and black, thanks to the most vibrant set of persons on the day that came in their Infinix colours as members of the Infinix Intelligent X-Family.

Davido Live in concert had it all, the lights, the numerous selfies, the live social media feeds, the screams of elation and cheers from joyous fans, fans singing in unison, the glitz, the glamour, mesmerising live music performances from some of Nigeria’s biggest and most talented artistes such as Davido, Dremo, Burna boy, Mayorkun, Zlatan Ibile, Peruzzi and so many more.

The Infinix stand stationed within the venue also witnessed a large influx of people who trooped in their numbers to experience the structural masterpiece that was the Infinix booth and also peruse through features present on Infinix smartphones on display such as Hot 6/Hot 6 Pro, Note 5, Smart 2/Smart 2 Pro, Note 5 stylus, Hot S3X and others.

Trust Infinix not to let their fans go home empty handed as they doled out branded gifts to their fans through a series of engaging activities from the booth. The Infinix Intelligent X-Family definitely grew bigger on the day and it surely has been delightful to watch such an innovative platform grow exponentially over the years.

Big ups Infinix and Intelligent X-Family, they made the Davido Live in Concert a thrilling roller coaster with ups and no downs. From the looks of this, 2019 is delicately poised for growth and greatness within the Infinix Intelligent X-Family.

