IT’S BAAACKKKKK, IT’S BIGGEEEEEER and all you have to do to experience it is come ready to xpress yur style!!!

Yes, the #IndomieTraceInTheCity #xpressyurstye2 is finally here and headed to your city or a city near you from the 23rd of July to the 6th of September.

So get ready for season 2 of Naija’s hottest Concert and & Cinema tour. Over 10 cities; thousands of screaming fans, movie lovers and thrill seekers

The #IndomiePresentsTraceInTheCity #xpressyurstye2 will feature star studded appearances by Falzthebahdguy , Mayorkun, Teni, Zlatan, Rema, Iceprincezamani, Skiibii, NINIOLA, Dj Neptune, and many more. It will also host fans to some of the latest movie blockbusters showing in the cinema.

Also, the famous INDOMIE HUBSPOT will be present in every city and you too can order and enjoy your favourite Indomie in a variety of recipes made to fit your style by our celebrity chefs.

The Indomie Trace in the City #xpressyurstyle2 is just another way in which Indomie supports and encourages young people from all across Nigeria to believe in themselves.

After all, just like your delicious Indomie recipe, you are unique like no other.

To win free VIP backstage and cinema tickets and also keep with the different dates and cities,

Follow @indomieinstantnoodles on Facebook, @Indomienigeria on Twitter, and@indomie_nigeria

