Indomie Noodles uplifts education with teacher refresher seminar

The teachers commended the organisers of the seminar, Dufil Prima Food for making education a major part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

Speaking on the rationale behind the 2022 edition of the annual seminar, Group Corporate Communications & Events Manager, Dufil Prima Foods Plc, Mr Tope Ashiwaju, said that most of the company’s activities were centered on children and partners such as teachers.

“We appreciate the fact that teachers are crucial to the growth of a nation, especially at the primary and secondary level. Indomie identifies with teachers as the core influencers of children. We believe that by empowering teachers with effective interpersonal skills, we are indirectly touching the lives of the younger generation who are vital to the future of Nigeria,” Ashiwaju said.

“As part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative in the area of educational support and development, Dufil Prima Foods believes that one of the ways to show its appreciation to teachers for all their support over the years is by constantly organising seminars and workshops for innovation and re-orientation,” he added.

Prof. Sunday Adeyemo, Head, Department of Science Education, University of Lagos, a facilitator, stressed the need for teachers to always take time to relax and explore avenues for capacity building. He noted that capacity building will increase their knowledge and self-confidence, and ultimately improve both student and teacher productivity.

Adeyemo continued by lauding the efforts of Dufil Prima Foods for its consistent commitment to the upliftment of education. “I implore the government and other companies to emulate Dufil Prima Foods in improving the values of our teachers. This will elevate teaching skills through advanced techniques that will benefit the children,” he said.

In her remark, National Coordinator, Indomie Fan Club (IFC), Mrs Faith Joshua, noted that “Education is the most powerful weapon in effecting positive change in the world and will remain the bedrock of human capital development across civilisations. This can only be achieved with the support of teachers. With this in mind, Dufil Prima Foods Plc will continue harnessing our children's enormous potential,” she said.

One of the high points of the event was the presentation of awards to winners of the 2022 Indomie Teachers Quiz Competition.

Dufil Prima Foods’s Indomie Instant Noodles is the leading noodles brand in Nigeria.

