RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Indomie Noodles uplifts education with teacher refresher seminar

Pulse Mix

In furtherance of its commitment to the growth of education and child academic empowerment, Dufil Prima Foods Plc, makers of Indomie Instant Noodles organised a value-added seminar for more than 2,000 teachers in public and private schools over the weekend in Lagos.

L-R: Teacher and 2nd Place Winner, Indomie Fan Club Teachers Quiz Competition (IFC TQC), Mr Temitope Bankole of Mbari Mbayo School Lagos State; Head, Department of Science Education, Faculty of Education, University of Lagos, Prof. Sunday Adeyemo; Teacher and 3rd Place Winner, IFC TQC, Mrs Rukayat Balogun of The Excellent Jewels School Ogun State; Group Corporate Communications & Event Manager, Dufil Prima Foods Plc, Mr Tope Ashiwaju; Teacher and 5th Place Winner, IFC TQC, Mrs Balikis Sanni of Marvel_let private school Lagos State; Teacher and 1st Place Winner, IFC TQC, Mr John Anjokachuwa of Aboa International School Lagos and National Coordinator, Indomie Fan Club, Mrs Oge Faith Joshua, at the 2022 Annual Indomie Teachers Seminar, In Lagos.
L-R: Teacher and 2nd Place Winner, Indomie Fan Club Teachers Quiz Competition (IFC TQC), Mr Temitope Bankole of Mbari Mbayo School Lagos State; Head, Department of Science Education, Faculty of Education, University of Lagos, Prof. Sunday Adeyemo; Teacher and 3rd Place Winner, IFC TQC, Mrs Rukayat Balogun of The Excellent Jewels School Ogun State; Group Corporate Communications & Event Manager, Dufil Prima Foods Plc, Mr Tope Ashiwaju; Teacher and 5th Place Winner, IFC TQC, Mrs Balikis Sanni of Marvel_let private school Lagos State; Teacher and 1st Place Winner, IFC TQC, Mr John Anjokachuwa of Aboa International School Lagos and National Coordinator, Indomie Fan Club, Mrs Oge Faith Joshua, at the 2022 Annual Indomie Teachers Seminar, In Lagos.

Read Also

The teachers commended the organisers of the seminar, Dufil Prima Food for making education a major part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

Indomie Noodles uplifts education with teacher refresher seminar
Indomie Noodles uplifts education with teacher refresher seminar Pulse Nigeria

Speaking on the rationale behind the 2022 edition of the annual seminar, Group Corporate Communications & Events Manager, Dufil Prima Foods Plc, Mr Tope Ashiwaju, said that most of the company’s activities were centered on children and partners such as teachers.

L-R: National Coordinator, Indomie Fan Club, Mrs Oge Faith Joshua; Group Corporate Communications & Event Manager, Dufil Prima Foods Plc, Mr Ashiwaju Temitope; Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Nedwig Consult, Mrs Gloria Udanang, and Head, Department of Science Education, Faculty of Education, University of Lagos, Prof. Sunday Adeyemo, at the 2022 Annual Indomie Teachers Seminar in Lagos.
L-R: National Coordinator, Indomie Fan Club, Mrs Oge Faith Joshua; Group Corporate Communications & Event Manager, Dufil Prima Foods Plc, Mr Ashiwaju Temitope; Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Nedwig Consult, Mrs Gloria Udanang, and Head, Department of Science Education, Faculty of Education, University of Lagos, Prof. Sunday Adeyemo, at the 2022 Annual Indomie Teachers Seminar in Lagos. Pulse Nigeria

“We appreciate the fact that teachers are crucial to the growth of a nation, especially at the primary and secondary level. Indomie identifies with teachers as the core influencers of children. We believe that by empowering teachers with effective interpersonal skills, we are indirectly touching the lives of the younger generation who are vital to the future of Nigeria,” Ashiwaju said.

“As part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative in the area of educational support and development, Dufil Prima Foods believes that one of the ways to show its appreciation to teachers for all their support over the years is by constantly organising seminars and workshops for innovation and re-orientation,” he added.

Prof. Sunday Adeyemo, Head, Department of Science Education, University of Lagos, a facilitator, stressed the need for teachers to always take time to relax and explore avenues for capacity building. He noted that capacity building will increase their knowledge and self-confidence, and ultimately improve both student and teacher productivity.

Indomie Noodles uplifts education with teacher refresher seminar
Indomie Noodles uplifts education with teacher refresher seminar Pulse Nigeria

Adeyemo continued by lauding the efforts of Dufil Prima Foods for its consistent commitment to the upliftment of education. “I implore the government and other companies to emulate Dufil Prima Foods in improving the values of our teachers. This will elevate teaching skills through advanced techniques that will benefit the children,” he said.

In her remark, National Coordinator, Indomie Fan Club (IFC), Mrs Faith Joshua, noted that “Education is the most powerful weapon in effecting positive change in the world and will remain the bedrock of human capital development across civilisations. This can only be achieved with the support of teachers. With this in mind, Dufil Prima Foods Plc will continue harnessing our children's enormous potential,” she said.

Indomie Noodles uplifts education with teacher refresher seminar
Indomie Noodles uplifts education with teacher refresher seminar Pulse Nigeria

One of the high points of the event was the presentation of awards to winners of the 2022 Indomie Teachers Quiz Competition.

Indomie Noodles uplifts education with teacher refresher seminar
Indomie Noodles uplifts education with teacher refresher seminar Pulse Nigeria

Dufil Prima Foods’s Indomie Instant Noodles is the leading noodles brand in Nigeria.

Indomie Noodles uplifts education with teacher refresher seminar
Indomie Noodles uplifts education with teacher refresher seminar Pulse Nigeria

_----_

#FeatureByDufilPrimaFoods

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How Tinubu's men plan to tame #Obidient movement in South-West

How Tinubu's men plan to tame #Obidient movement in South-West

Court stops EFCC from confiscating 6 Abuja property traced to Matawalle

Court stops EFCC from confiscating 6 Abuja property traced to Matawalle

Adamawa APC sues for calm over nullification of governorship primary

Adamawa APC sues for calm over nullification of governorship primary

10 girls fall victims of sexual abuse daily in Oyo - Official

10 girls fall victims of sexual abuse daily in Oyo - Official

Nigeria needs you - Tinubu begs El-Rufai not to quit politics after 2023

Nigeria needs you - Tinubu begs El-Rufai not to quit politics after 2023

Tinubu visits Zazzau Emir for royal blessings

Tinubu visits Zazzau Emir for royal blessings

Kaduna now investment destination of choice in Nigeria – Buhari

Kaduna now investment destination of choice in Nigeria – Buhari

77 Sokoto students clinch first class in Indian institutions

77 Sokoto students clinch first class in Indian institutions

Final year medical student turned food vendor dies during ASUU strike

Final year medical student turned food vendor dies during ASUU strike

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Man smashes wife's head

Man smashes wife’s head on the wall, burns her corpse with iron

Police invite 5 persons over 67-year old man allegedly locked up for 20 years

Police invite 5 persons over 67-year old man allegedly locked up for 20 years

Divorce-seeking wife says husband irresponsible, not ready to father child.

Divorce-seeking wife says husband irresponsible, not ready to father child

A man crying (Image of illustration)

Bereaved father narrates how his son was found d*ad in their Lagos home