Indomie Heroes Awards 2022 to award 6 winners
#FeatureByDufilPrima: Celebrating the exceptional acts of young Nigerians, the Indomie Heroes Awards has returned this October with its 15th edition which is set to award six winners the grand sum of N1 million each.
Now in its 15th year, the initiative continues to recognize and inspire acts of bravery, kindness and selflessness among schoolchildren. Highlighting the purpose of this initiative, the official event website, states “the impact of their bravery stands as an irrefutable endorsement of the exceptional human ability. To this end. we at Indomie see a need to groom, recognize and reward these exceptional children in a big way.”
This year, the award will recognise six children, with the award-giving ceremony to be broadcast across national television and digital channels on the 29th of October, 2022 along with the re-enactment of the winning acts of the year.
Tune in on Channels Television by 6PM – 7PM, AIT at 5PM – 6PM, TVC at 8PM – 9PM, Africa Magic Family at 3PM – 4PM and Africa Magic Urban – 4:30PM – 5:30PM to witness amazing stories of exceptional acts from young children.
