RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Indomie Heroes Awards 2022 to award 6 winners

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByDufilPrima: Celebrating the exceptional acts of young Nigerians, the Indomie Heroes Awards has returned this October with its 15th edition which is set to award six winners the grand sum of N1 million each.

Indomie Heroes Awards 2022 to award 6 winners
Indomie Heroes Awards 2022 to award 6 winners

Read Also

Now in its 15th year, the initiative continues to recognize and inspire acts of bravery, kindness and selflessness among schoolchildren. Highlighting the purpose of this initiative, the official event website, states “the impact of their bravery stands as an irrefutable endorsement of the exceptional human ability. To this end. we at Indomie see a need to groom, recognize and reward these exceptional children in a big way.”

Indomie Heroes Awards 2022 to award 6 winners
Indomie Heroes Awards 2022 to award 6 winners Pulse Nigeria

This year, the award will recognise six children, with the award-giving ceremony to be broadcast across national television and digital channels on the 29th of October, 2022 along with the re-enactment of the winning acts of the year.

Indomie Heroes Awards 2022 to award 6 winners
Indomie Heroes Awards 2022 to award 6 winners Pulse Nigeria

Tune in on Channels Television by 6PM – 7PM, AIT at 5PM – 6PM, TVC at 8PM – 9PM, Africa Magic Family at 3PM – 4PM and Africa Magic Urban – 4:30PM – 5:30PM to witness amazing stories of exceptional acts from young children.

_----_

#FeatureByDufilPrima

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NBA seeks appointment of more High Court judges

NBA seeks appointment of more High Court judges

5,000 decampees remove Jandor4Governor T-shirts to declare support for APC

5,000 decampees remove Jandor4Governor T-shirts to declare support for APC

FG praises Jigawa for becoming first open defecation-free state

FG praises Jigawa for becoming first open defecation-free state

29 groups declare support for Tinubu in Plateau

29 groups declare support for Tinubu in Plateau

Prayer best solution to Boko Haram insurgency, Adeboye tells Borno govt

Prayer best solution to Boko Haram insurgency, Adeboye tells Borno govt

Court hears Nnamdi Kanu’s N20bn suit against Malami, NIA boss Nov. 18

Court hears Nnamdi Kanu’s N20bn suit against Malami, NIA boss Nov. 18

2023: EFCC pledges support for INEC to curb vote buying

2023: EFCC pledges support for INEC to curb vote buying

Sanwo-Olu proposes N1.69trn budget of continuity

Sanwo-Olu proposes N1.69trn budget of continuity

Apapa Customs Command generates N790.6bn in 9 months

Apapa Customs Command generates N790.6bn in 9 months

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Gunmen kidnap motorist in Computer village

Panic in Computer Village as gunmen kidnap motorist in broad daylight

Nasarawa lecturer leads family to beat up student for fighting daughter

Nasarawa lecturer leads family to beat up student for fighting daughter

Angry mob [NAN]

Ogun angry mob lynches Air Force officer to death in reprisal attack

Winners Pastor slumps, dies after morning prayer in Kogi. [SaharaReporters].

Winners Pastor slumps, dies after morning prayer in Kogi