Indomie Heroes Award: Top 5 heroic acts by Nigerian kids in 10 years.

Ahead of the 14th edition of the awards which is set to hold on October 29th, here’s a highlight of the five most notable acts across the years.

#1

13-Year-Old Risks Life To Save Girl In The Well (2019 Winner)

Pulse Nigeria

Yahaya Zaki a 13-year-old won the 2019 Indomie Heroes award for his demonstration of bravery in risking his life to pull a girl from a well. The girl who was among three children sent to fetch water at a well slipped and fell into the well. The other children, being quite small, couldn’t get her out and left the scene crying for help.

Yahaya who was nearby immediately intervened, entering the well to pull out the drowning girl. Yahaya was able to pull the girl above the water level, and the two of them pulled out of the well with a bucket. The girl was immediately hospitalised, while CPR had to be performed to revive Yahaya himself as he had become weak from swallowing large amounts of water.

#2

A young girl Rescues Passenger from Sinking Boat in Portharcourt (2013 Winner)

Pulse Nigeria

Divine Toruemi was aboard a passenger-laden boat headed across a river to a village called Mgboudohia in Port-Harcourt when the passengers realised that leakage was causing the boat to sink rapidly. Panic erupted, with passengers crying for help in the middle of nowhere. Those who could swim, dove into the water rushing for the shore. Devine was a great swimmer and reached land as quickly as she could, but even though she was wet and afraid by the time she arrived, Devin took many long breaths to help her gain composure and instinctively jumped back into the river to help anyone who needed help. That night, she successfully rescued one passenger, while it was later reported that 49 people were killed in the ugly incident.

#3

14-Year-Old Blind Boy Earns a Living As a Skilled Shoe Maker (2016 Winner)

Pulse Nigeria

Salisu Ibrahim hails from Warji LGA in Bauchi State where he was born blind but that has not deterred him from using his innate creative ability. Learning shoemaking as a trade, Salisu became a highly skilled cobbler and was able to raise the money he needed to enrol in school through the income from his business. Today, Salisu attends the Special School for the Blinds in Bauchi State.

#4

15-Year-Old Child Prodigy Has a Fascination for Gadgets (2016 Winner)

Pulse Nigeria

Babatimileyin Daomi is naturally endowed with an excellent mind for making things. From a young age, he discovered that he could bring to life fascinating electronic gadgets. And from vacuum cleaners to a digital microscope, spiralling lights, power banks, a USB fan and even a functional radio station, Timileyin’s creativity has led him to conceive numerous devices.

#5

5-Year-Old Boy Uses Football to Campaign Against Crime (2017 Winner)

Pulse Nigeria

Olanrewaju Oluwafemi’s heroic journey started when he noticed that vices like stealing were prevalent amongst children his age in his community and wanted to do something about it. He found he could use football as a platform to gather the children in his community, and reach them with a timely message on the evils of stealing and crime.

However, planning a football competition wasn’t easy, he could not find a sponsor as most people he approached ignored him because of his age. Oluwafemi persisted and eventually found a man who was ready to help him. With the man’s support, teams were raised, fixtures drawn and match schedules fixed.

The last detail was getting a trophy. Struggling to find a sponsor who could donate a trophy for the winner. Oluwafemi designed and constructed one all by himself. And the football competition was held. After every match, Oluwafemi would be handed the microphone where he spoke up against crime and encouraged his young audience to pursue better goals in life.

To add to this prolific list of amazing young Nigerians, the 2022 Indomie Heroes award will recognise six children, with the award-giving ceremony to be broadcast across national television and digital channels.

Tune in to AIT, Channels and NTA at 6PM and TVC at 8PM on Saturday October 29th to witness extraordinary deeds by young children.

