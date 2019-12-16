The 2 am kind of hunger that leaves you zoning out in the party stuck in the head with either to leave or hunt for food. Oh well, let’s say Santa came a bit early with surprises and wishes still come true because in this festive season the only currency you’ll be needing to get your grooves on uninterrupted due to hunger would be your social media currency as Indomie presents its first-ever BringYourOwnLikesRetweetsShares #IndomieBYOLRS.

This festive season, Indomie would be going to almost every happening party giving delicious Indomie recipes with its food truck and all you’ll be needing to order food from the Indomie food truck would either be your LIKES or RETWEETS or SHARES. Just come with your likes, shares or retweets and get your tastebuds dancing to the beat of Indomie delicacies. Check out this video and see how you can be a part of this.

To get the Indomie from the Indomie food truck, all you have to do is:

VISIT

@indomie_nigeria on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/p/B5uyq3jJJzS/)

@indomienigeria on twitter (https://twitter.com/IndomieNigeria/status/1202933140542623744 )

@indomieinstantnoodles on Facebook (https://web.facebook.com/indomieinstantnoodles/?_rdc=1&_rdr)

SHARE the Recipe menu post to your profile with the hashtag #IndomieBYOLRS

COLLECT the social currency you need (get the required amount of likes, retweets or shares needed for your recipe)

Take a screenshot once the target is achieved

Send a DM to Indomie after you have successfully acquired the required amount needed.

#IndomieBYOLRS

Delicious servings already began as the Indomie food truck made its first appearance at the Dj Exclusive all-white party at Balmoral. Party people enjoyed different Indomie recipes with their likes, shares, or retweets from the Indomie food truck outside the event. Let’s say it was a superstar exclusive turnup because their bellies weren’t left out of all the fun at the party.

Your solution to all midnight party hunger will be met,1 as the Indomie food truck would be at:

The Mayor Of Lagos Fest (Lagos)

Island Block Party (Lagos)

Loudfest - Wizkid(Lagos)

Loudfest - Davido (Lagos)

Calabar Carnival (Calabar)

Happyness Party

My Music Festival - Wizkid & Burna Boy (Abuja)

Lagos Countdown(Agege, Ikorodu, Badagry, Epe)

Bromebus Racing

No Limits - Phc

Beer Festival - Phc

...and so many other December events. Check out their page daily to know the events they will be at.

This season, get ready to party with your belly full because the #IndomieBYOLRS has got you covered.

