RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Indigo wins 'PR Agency of the Year' at 2021 LaPRIGA Awards

Authors:

Pulse Mix

…CEO, Bolaji Abimbola is PR Practitioner of the Year

Indigo wins 'PR Agency of the Year' at 2021 LaPRIGA Awards
Indigo wins 'PR Agency of the Year' at 2021 LaPRIGA Awards

Integrated Indigo Limited, one of Nigeria's leading full-service Public Relations Consultancy firms, emerged as the Agency of the Year at the 2021 Lagos Public Relations Industry Gala Awards (LaPRIGA) held in Lagos on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Recommended articles

It was a double win for the consultancy firm at the event, as its MD/CEO, Mr. Bolaji Abimbola, also bagged the PR Practitioner of the Year Award.

The award ceremony with the theme 'Gliterrati: Will Celebrate the Best of the Industry and Key Stakeholders' was well attended by distinguished practitioners and stakeholders, including the President, African Public Relations Association, Mr. Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, among others.

Indigo wins 'PR Agency of the Year' at 2021 LaPRIGA Awards
Indigo wins 'PR Agency of the Year' at 2021 LaPRIGA Awards Pulse Nigeria

The agency emerged top ahead of other leading agencies such as Hill & Knowlton (H&K), CMC Connect, and R & B Public Relations, who was nominated for the same category.

Receiving the award, the Managing Director, Integrated Indigo Limited, Bolaji Abimbola, attributed the feats achieved by the agency to the tenacity of the team and the immense support received from its numerous clients.

"We are grateful for this recognition. For us, it means a higher calling to contribute our part to the growth of the Public Relations profession in Nigeria. This recognition would certainly motivate all our team members to aspire for excellence in delivering services to our clients," he said.

He specially dedicated the awards to the entire team for their continuous creativity and tireless effort to deliver value exceptionally to the clients.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Lagos Chapter, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Comfort Nwankwo, explained that the recognition bestowed on the Agency bears testimony to the immense works and impact of the services delivered to clients.

Indigo wins 'PR Agency of the Year' at 2021 LaPRIGA Awards
Indigo wins 'PR Agency of the Year' at 2021 LaPRIGA Awards Pulse Nigeria

Nwankwo stressed that the institute would continue to honor agencies, practitioners as a way of raising the bar of professionalism in public relations practice in Nigeria.

"The LaPRIGA Awards has evolved to become the PR industry Oscars by adding new colors, dimensions, values and further recognizing best accomplishments in reputation management, relationship management, and support for marketing functions," she added

In his remarks, the President, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Mallam Mukhtar Sirajo, applauded the organizer for keeping the flag flying in the last six years through the sustenance of the award.

"There is no better way to appreciate ourselves than what the Lagos State Chapter is doing. Programs like this give people room to propel themselves," Sirajo said

He promised that the national leadership of the institute would extend its support to the organizer to make the award a lot bigger.

----

#FeaturebyIndigo

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov. Buni mourns Yobe student who died in car accident in India

Gov. Buni mourns Yobe student who died in car accident in India

Banditry: Matawalle hails Buhari for deploying military personnel in Zamfara

Banditry: Matawalle hails Buhari for deploying military personnel in Zamfara

Young educated Nigerians should not expect jobs from government - Buhari

Young educated Nigerians should not expect jobs from government - Buhari

President Buhari drops Ararume as NNPC board chairman

President Buhari drops Ararume as NNPC board chairman

'If I have a favourite for 2023, I'll keep it secret' - Buhari

'If I have a favourite for 2023, I'll keep it secret' - Buhari

Buhari says there’s possibility of political solution in Nnamdi Kanu’s case

Buhari says there’s possibility of political solution in Nnamdi Kanu’s case

Buhari says 2023 election is not his problem

Buhari says 2023 election is not his problem

FG finally declares bandits as terrorists

FG finally declares bandits as terrorists

IPOB promises to showcase achievements on Biafra struggle soon

IPOB promises to showcase achievements on Biafra struggle soon

Trending

“Ei! Who drinks Guinness with Indomie?” – IGP screams during visit to Lapaz on 31st night

“Ei! Who drinks Guinness with Indomie? – IGP screams during visit to Lapaz on 31st night

Police go after young man for firing AK 47 at ANC Mall to welcome new year (video)

Police go after young man for firing AK 47 at ANC Mall to welcome new year (video)

Lagos govt clears 5 Dowen students accused of killing Sylvester Oromoni

Sylvester Oromoni (inset) allegedly died from wounds inflicted by his peers (Punch)

"I trained myself just by watching Nollywood actor Zubby Michael" - Kidnapper tells police

I trained myself by watching favourite Nollywood actor Zubby Michael - Kidnapper tells police