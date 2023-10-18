ADVERTISEMENT
Indian police arrest suspected murderer of Nigerian 4 years after

Damilare Famuyiwa

Following his arrest, the Indian police established that the murder involved a drug deal.

The victim, Chindiniju Amechi Wilson [News Band]
The suspect, identified as Kancha, 28, was nabbed four years after reportedly committing the crime.

Kancha was found residing in a town under a false identity.

With the arrest of Kancha, who’s also known as Roshan Bechain Mandal and Ashfaq Mohammad Sheikh, the number of individuals in custody in connection with the crime has risen to two, while two others remain at large.

It would be recalled that Joseph’s body was found on a road in the Pragati Nagar area of Nalasopara on October 16, 2019.

Following this incident, other Nigerians residing in the locality expressed their outrage, resulting in the damage of parked vehicles and demands for the apprehension of the perpetrators.

The police launched an investigation to apprehend the perpetrators of the crime, during which four men were identified for their alleged involvement in the crime.

Consequently, a charge sheet was filed against one Nasir Khan in court, according to an official from the Vasai crime branch (unit II).

Police received a tip-off that the accused, Kancha, alias Roshan Mandal, had relocated to Bengaluru six months after the crime and had assumed a new identity. He was found residing in Nalasopara under the name Ashfaq Sheikh, with altered physical features.

Police authorities have now established that the murder was linked to a drug deal.

Niger Govt set to establish food processing company to boost food production

Tinubu secretly reintroduced fuel subsidy – Atiku's spokesperson alleges

178,864 pre-paid meters installed in Q2 2023 - NERC

We won’t negotiate with criminals but protect the people - Katsina Govt

Lagos Govt to seal churches, mosques, others causing environmental nuisance

You can’t take credit for Dickson’s road construction - Sylva tells Gov Diri

Uzodinma launches FRSC’s 2023 'ember months' campaign in Imo

Wike leads G-5 PDP governors into closed door meeting with President Tinubu

Daughter of Borno House of Assembly member found strangled in Maiduguri

