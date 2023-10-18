Indian police arrest suspected murderer of Nigerian 4 years after

The suspect, identified as Kancha, 28, was nabbed four years after reportedly committing the crime.

Kancha was found residing in a town under a false identity.

With the arrest of Kancha, who’s also known as Roshan Bechain Mandal and Ashfaq Mohammad Sheikh, the number of individuals in custody in connection with the crime has risen to two, while two others remain at large.

It would be recalled that Joseph’s body was found on a road in the Pragati Nagar area of Nalasopara on October 16, 2019.

Following this incident, other Nigerians residing in the locality expressed their outrage, resulting in the damage of parked vehicles and demands for the apprehension of the perpetrators.

The police launched an investigation to apprehend the perpetrators of the crime, during which four men were identified for their alleged involvement in the crime.

Consequently, a charge sheet was filed against one Nasir Khan in court, according to an official from the Vasai crime branch (unit II).

Police received a tip-off that the accused, Kancha, alias Roshan Mandal, had relocated to Bengaluru six months after the crime and had assumed a new identity. He was found residing in Nalasopara under the name Ashfaq Sheikh, with altered physical features.

