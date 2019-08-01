A group of dentists in India have reportedly removed 526 hidden teeth from Ravindranath, a seven year old boy in Chennai.

The boy was taken to the hospital after he complained of pain and swelling in his jaw.

According to Times of India, the abnormal teeth embedded in the jaw bone were not visible from outside the mouth.

It was reported that the dentists removed the teeth surgically and retained his normal teeth numbering 21.

Before the surgery, doctors at Saveetha Dental College said that it took them few to convince Ravindranath’s parents that surgery was necessary for the removal of the teeth.

They added that it took them and some postgraduate students of the college several hours to before the boy agreed to cooperate.

The surgery was said to have lasted five hours.

The college’s head of maxillofacial pathologist Dr Prathibha Rama, “The teeth were in different sizes that varied between 0.1. They looked like pearls in an oyster. Even the smallest piece had a crown, root and an enamel coating like a tooth.”

Another dentist, Dr Senthilnathan said, “This is not just about our surgical accomplishment. It’s about the need to improve paediatric dental care and create better awareness about oral hygiene and dentistry among people.

The boy’s condition according to the doctors was called compound composite odontoma.