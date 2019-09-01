Gunmen have reportedly attacked Governor Darius Ishaku’s hometown of Takum in Taraba State.

According to Punch, the gunmen stormed the town at about 9am while most people were still in church.

A source, who spoke to Punch about the incident said that there were heavy gunshots around Angwan Mbakpa area of the state.

Punch also reported that efforts to get Hon. Shiban Tikari, the caretaker of Takum proved abortive he didn’t respond or return the calls.

Also, ASP David Misal, Police Public Relations Officer of the state did not respond to enquiries sent to his phone line either.