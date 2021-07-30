In Kaduna police rescue 198 kidnapped persons in 7 months

The out-going Commissioner of Police in the state and newly promoted Assistant Inspector-General (AIG), Umar Muri, made this known at a news conference on Friday in Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Muri was recently promoted to the rank of AIG, and consequently redeployed to Zone 13 Nigerian Police Headquarters in Awka.

Muri also said that in the past seven months, operatives of the command arrested 492 suspects in connection with crimes bordering on kidnapping, robbery, criminal misappropriation and criminal trespass, among others.

According to him, 300 of the cases have been sent to State Ministry of Justice for legal advice or prosecution.

Muri further stated that arms, ammunitions, vehicles and other dangerous weapons were recovered within the period under review.

He said the achievements recorded by the Command during the period was a testimony of its preparedness to ensure the safety of lives and property.

He therefore urged the people to discharge their civil duties of contributing their quota to the fight against criminals in the state by volunteering credible information to security agents.

He thanked the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Usman, for his support to the Command since he came on board.

He also thanked all stakeholders in the state for their support to the Command during his tenure.

“My parting words to all stakeholders ‘ is that they should continue to offer quick and useful information that can lead to nibbing crimes in the bud before they are committed.