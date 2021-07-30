RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

In Kaduna police rescue 198 kidnapped persons in 7 months

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police operatives of the command arrested 492 suspects in connection with crimes bordering on kidnapping and robbery.

Police rescue 198 kidnapped persons in 7 months. (NAN)
Police rescue 198 kidnapped persons in 7 months. (NAN)

The Police Command in Kaduna State , says it rescued no fewer than 198 persons kidnapped in the state by bandits, from January to date.

Recommended articles

The out-going Commissioner of Police in the state and newly promoted Assistant Inspector-General (AIG), Umar Muri, made this known at a news conference on Friday in Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Muri was recently promoted to the rank of AIG, and consequently redeployed to Zone 13 Nigerian Police Headquarters in Awka.

Muri also said that in the past seven months, operatives of the command arrested 492 suspects in connection with crimes bordering on kidnapping, robbery, criminal misappropriation and criminal trespass, among others.

According to him, 300 of the cases have been sent to State Ministry of Justice for legal advice or prosecution.

Muri further stated that arms, ammunitions, vehicles and other dangerous weapons were recovered within the period under review.

He said the achievements recorded by the Command during the period was a testimony of its preparedness to ensure the safety of lives and property.

He therefore urged the people to discharge their civil duties of contributing their quota to the fight against criminals in the state by volunteering credible information to security agents.

He thanked the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Usman, for his support to the Command since he came on board.

He also thanked all stakeholders in the state for their support to the Command during his tenure.

My parting words to all stakeholders ‘ is that they should continue to offer quick and useful information that can lead to nibbing crimes in the bud before they are committed.

” To my Police officers in the state, as I have always warned, ensure that justice prevails in all that you do, whether you are a Christian or Muslim, and no matter who is involved,” he admonished

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Osun APC youth protest alleged hijacking of forms ahead of ward congress

Gov Okowa charges commissioners to work for united Delta

Abba Kyari's extradition to U.S. not automatic – Kayode Ajulo

FRSC to investigate stray cow on Third Mainland bridge

FG not aware of $875m ammunition deal with US – Lai Mohammed

Nigerians in Diaspora rally support for Buhari, commend Military

Blue Bus Frontliners: The prosecution team seeking to arrest trafficking in persons for good

EFCC has recovered N5.4bn from trapped N12bn for NHIS - Secretary

2nd Niger Bridge will be completed in 2022, NSIA expresses optimism