One person has reportedly been confirmed dead as gunmen invaded the football viewing centre of a hotel in Jos, Plateau state capital.

Punch reports that the attack happened on Saturday, May 18, 2019, during the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Watford at the Garden Palace Hotel and Bar in Busa Buji suburb of Jos.

The Deputy Commander of the Special Task Force, Emma Ado confirmed the incident to Punch.

He said, "Yes, somebody told me of the attack, but I’m yet to get the details."

According to an eyewitness account, the gunmen, suspected to be cultists, were said to have stormed the hotel around 7 pm on Saturday, May 17, 2019, and opened fire on the football fans.

A resident of the area, Philip, who spoke to Punch said, a local footballer identified as John Davou was hit three times in the head by the gunmen.

He said, “What I know is that during the attack, John Davou, 25, died instantly, while another man, Mr. Francis Bot, who was sitting close to him, sustained bullet wounds.

“Several others also sustained injuries while trying to escape from the scene.”

Another resident, Mathew said he suspected that Davou was the gunmen’s target.

“I suspect that Davou was probably the target, because he was the only one pelted with bullets while everyone else only sustained injuries, some with bullet wounds.

“The victim recently sat for the 2019 UTME and had hoped to gain admission into the university before he was killed by the gunmen.”

You'll recall that in 2017, over 30 people reportedly lost their lives while watching a football match at a viewing centre in in Calabar, Cross River State.

According to a report by Channels TV, the deceased were killed after being electrocuted by a high tension cable that reportedly fell on the viewing centre.

It was also reported that the football fans, who assembled at the centre to watch a UEFA Europa League quarter-final match between Manchester United and Anderlecht on satellite television, lost their lives when a live electricity cable broke from its mooring and fell on the viewing centre.