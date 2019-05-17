The Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Imo State Police Command has reportedly arrested three suspected armed robbers in the state.

The police command also arrested some kidnap suspects during the operation in Owerri, the state capital.

Confirming the arrest, the state Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo, said the suspects were arrested on May 11, 2019, after engaging the SARS operatives in a gun duel.

According to the CP, one Ndubuisi, Ekeocha Nnamdi and Chidi Ekegbu were arrested, while another gang member, identified as Courage, who was hit by bullets was pronounced dead by doctors at the hospital, Punch reports.

He said, “On May 11, at Amahusa, Owerri Municipal and the Ogboshishi Naze Timber Market in the Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State, the SARS team led by Victor Godfrey, acting on a tip-off, arrested three suspects. They are Ndubuisi Nnodim, aka Buhari, Ekeocha Nnamdi and Chidi Ekegbu.

“They were arrested in connection with series of armed robberies and kidnappings. The recent one was the case of armed robbery along the Third Inland Bridge in the state capital.

“Intelligence revealed that they were about to strike in the morning, but the SARS team proactively gave them a hot chase. They engaged our men in a gun duel and as fate would have it, one of the gang members, known as Courage, whose surname is unknown, was shot.

“He was subsequently rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead by a doctor on duty. The second suspect, Ndubuisi Nnodim, aka Buhari, also sustained gunshot injury on his right leg.”

The CP, however, commended the SARS team led by the Commander, Godfrey Victor, saying his team would continue to make life difficult for criminals in Imo state.