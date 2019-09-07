Police operatives in Imo State have reportedly arrested a prophet, Michael Mbonu, for allegedly killing one Princewill Ezeji, Punch reports.

According to Rabiu Labodo, the Commissioner of Police in the state, four other suspects were arrested for allegedly killing Princewill, who is said to be a graduate of philosophy.

Labodo said the suspects were arrested as a result of the digital analysis conducted by the SARS commander, Godfrey Victor.

Princewill was reported to have gone missing after going to see the prophet with the new Lexus vehicle he just acquired.

The Police CP said, “SARS operatives led by the commander, Godfrey Victor, swung into action on receipt of a complaint of a missing person.

“Five persons were subsequently arrested. They are, Mbonu Michael, a 27-Year-old prophet, Kingsley Udemba, 24, Nwogu Anslem 59, Blessing Michael, 25, and Chidinma Godwin, 27.

“It is important to note that on August 3, the deceased, Princewill Eleji, a graduate of Philosophy bought a Lexus vehicle and went to see his Prophet, Michael Mbuno.

“From that date the victim was nowhere to be seen. While that was going on, one Kingsley Udemba, a close friend showed up and claimed that because the victim defrauded him was the reason he was missing.

“The parents of the missing person had to raise N960,000 and paid Kingsley Udemba, yet the boy was not released. Upon investigation, and thorough digital analysis, though Kingsley collected the ransom as agreed but had no knowledge about the victim’s whereabouts.

“The prophet, a family friend who was following the parents to look for Princewill was indicted. On interrogation, he confessed to the crime. He took operatives to see the decomposing corpse of the victim. The victim’s car, telephone and sim card were recovered. Charms, a Bible were also recovered.”

Recall that in June 2019, police operatives in Lagos arrested a 72-year-old prophet of Celestial Church of Christ, Jacob Adegboyega for allegedly killing a female university drop out he impregnated.

According to TheNation, the deceased, identified as Bunmi died during childbirth and the prophet reportedly buried her in the church premises without informing her parents.