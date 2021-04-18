RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

In Edo, court sentences 23 for illegal parking, trading

A Mobile Court in Benin on Saturday sentenced 23 persons for illegal parking and displaying of wares for sale in unauthorised places.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while 16 persons were convicted for illegal parking, seven others were convicted for trading in unauthorised places.

The Prosecuting counsel, Mr I. O Kadiri, said that the 23 offenders were apprehended within Benin metropolis.

They all pleaded liable to the offences.

Presiding Chief Magistrate, Mr Mutairu Oare, ordered 16 of them found guilty of illegal parking to pay a fine of N25,000 each.

Oare ordered the remaining seven convicted of trading in unauthorized places to pay a fine of N2,000 each, with an option of community service by clearing drains, grass cutting, among others, within King’s Square for one hour daily, for two days.

He, however, cautioned and discharged three other persons brought before the court.

The Chief Magistrate said the order was in line with the Correctional Centre’s of non-custodian regulation.

