Addressing newsmen on Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Asaba, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya said that the incident occurred on Wednesday at around 5pm, Punch reports.

Onovwakpoyeya, Divisional Police Officer, SP Ovwian Aladja Idoko Okwudih and his team while on surveillance patrol were hinted about the armed robbers operating around Ekette Water Side.

She said “Based on the information received, the patrol team in a swift response proceeded to the scene where they saw four boys suspected to be armed robbers on two motorcycles who opened fire on the policemen.

“During the exchange of fire, two of the robbers were gunned down and were rushed to the hospital for treatment but were later confirm dead.”

The police spokesperson in the state also said police recovered one cut-to-size double barrel gun with three live cartridges from the suspects.