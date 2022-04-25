RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Imo govt to conduct mass burial for victims of refinery explosion

Following the explosion that rocked an illegal oil refinery in Imo, the state government had disclosed its plan to conduct a mass burial for the incident’s victims.

Head of Operations of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Imo, Ifeanyi Nnaji has disclosed that the state government will conduct mass burial for victims of the illegal oil refinery explosion that happened on Friday, April 22, 2022.

It would be recalled that hundreds of people lost their lives in the explosion at the illegal oil refinery located in a forest in Abaezi community in the Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

Disclosing the burial arrangement, Nnaji said the state ministries of Petroleum Resources and Environment has been shouldered with the responsibility, as the charred remains of the over 100 victims had been gathered.

While noting that none of the explosion victims could be recognised, Nnaji revealed that a family claimed a body resembled their own, and had carried it for burial according their traditional rites.

The NEMA official’s words: “The state Ministry of Petroleum Resources and Environment will carry out a mass burial for the victims because their remains are already decomposing.

“It is a large market involving people from all parts of the country; and since they burnt beyond recognition, it is very difficult to identify them. A family just came and saw one body, which they said resembled one of their own and they carried it for burial according to traditional rites.”

Meanwhile, security operatives in Imo State have been deployed to bushes and forests to commence search for owners and operators of illegal oil refineries.

Putin accuses West of plotting to kill Russian journalist

Yobe explosion kills 1, injures 5 -Police

NDLEA arrests drug baron indicted in Abba Kyari’s N3bn tramadol case

APC's ₦100m form ridicules the Not too Young to Run Act [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

France’s Macron beats Le Pen to win 2nd term

PRP cautions public on fraudulent nomination fees in circulation

Death toll in Imo explosion rise to 110 — NEMA

Oil Bunkering Fire: Rep. Uju-Chima renews call for artisanal refineries

2023: Tinubu, Osinbajo support groups reject Jonathan’s candidacy in APC

