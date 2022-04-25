Imo govt to conduct mass burial for victims of refinery explosion

It would be recalled that hundreds of people lost their lives in the explosion at the illegal oil refinery located in a forest in Abaezi community in the Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

Disclosing the burial arrangement, Nnaji said the state ministries of Petroleum Resources and Environment has been shouldered with the responsibility, as the charred remains of the over 100 victims had been gathered.

While noting that none of the explosion victims could be recognised, Nnaji revealed that a family claimed a body resembled their own, and had carried it for burial according their traditional rites.

The NEMA official’s words: “The state Ministry of Petroleum Resources and Environment will carry out a mass burial for the victims because their remains are already decomposing.

“It is a large market involving people from all parts of the country; and since they burnt beyond recognition, it is very difficult to identify them. A family just came and saw one body, which they said resembled one of their own and they carried it for burial according to traditional rites.”