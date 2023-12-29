Imo girl shoots police boyfriend dead during argument

Ugo, a native of Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, was said to have shot Ugwu dead around 6:30 pm on Boxing Day at the Ezinihitte Area Command.

Officers on counter duty reportedly heard three gunshots from the room being occupied by the deceased officer.

“When police officers ran into the room to see what was going on, they found Corporal Ugwu lying in a pool of his blood.

The girl shot him three times in his chest and his left hand. He was rushed immediately to Evergreen Hospital in Ezinihitte, where he was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty,” a source privy of the incident was quoted as saying.

The deceased reportedly had a serious fight with his girlfriend, and in the course of the altercation, the girl reached for his rifle, pulled the trigger and shot him three times.

The source added, “Nobody actually knows what went wrong between the two, but how the girl was able to use a police rifle successfully is still a surprise to many. Maybe, Ugwu was the one who taught her.”

While the remains of the slain officer had been deposited at the Obizi mortuary as further investigation continues, the suspect is currently in police custody for interrogation and possible prosecution.